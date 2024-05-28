The Best Time to Charge Your EV at Home

For example, Pacific Gas & Electric in California offers an EV-2A rate plan with $0.16 per kWh from 12 AM – 7 AM every day. Their standard rate during peak hours is $0.36 per kWh.

Charging Schedule for Cost Savings

To maximize savings on electricity:

Charge during off-peak hours as much as possible

Avoid charging multiple times per day

Charge just enough to meet daily driving needs

Using lower-cost charging overnight helps reduce costs for fueling your EV over time.

Battery Health and Longevity

In addition to cost savings, optimizing when and how often you charge can also prolong the lifetime of your EV battery.

Depth of Discharge

Fully depleting your battery puts strain on battery cells. Regularly discharging below 20% capacity can degrade the battery faster over time.

To avoid deep discharging, connect your EV when the state of charge falls between 20-30%. This helps reduce deterioration from very low and very high states of charge.

Partial vs. Full Charging

While occasional full charges are fine for longer trips, most experts recommend partial charging for daily use. Keeping your state of charge between 30-80% reduces strain on the battery. Partial charges cause fewer chemical reactions and heat buildup compared to constant full charges. Less stress per charge helps extend the battery’s lifespan.

Charge Frequency

Charging too often can also degrade your battery faster. Each charging cycle counts toward the total lifetime cycles of your battery.

To conserve cycles, avoid frequent small top-ups. Charge higher amounts less often to allow fewer cycles for the same miles driven.

Charging Based on Lifestyle Needs

Along with battery care and costs, consider when charging best fits with your lifestyle.

Overnight Charging

For most EV owners, overnight charging provides 8+ hours to replenish the range. Smart chargers allow you to schedule overnight charging to start and finish by set times.

Slow overnight Level 1 charging is better for your battery rather than quick daytime fast charging. Coordinating with off-peak rates maximizes cost savings as well.

Workplace Charging