The Ultimate Guide to Motorcycle Shipping: What Every Rider Needs to Know

Motorcycle shipping can be a daunting task, whether you’re moving cross-country, buying or selling a bike online, or planning an epic road trip far from home. Ensuring your motorcycle arrives safely and on time requires careful planning and choosing the right shipping method. This guide provides everything you need to know about motorcycle shipping to make the process smooth and stress-free.

Why Ship a Motorcycle?

There are several reasons you might need to ship a motorcycle:

Relocation: Moving to a new city or state and unable to ride the bike there. Purchasing/Selling: Buying or selling a motorcycle online that needs to be transported to its new owner. RoadTrips: Starting or ending a road trip far from home and needing your bike shipped to or from the destination. Events: Attending motorcycle shows or races where you want your bike to be present.

Understanding your reason for shipping helps determine the best shipping method and timeline for your needs.

Types of Motorcycle Shipping

There are primarily two types of motorcycle shipping: open and enclosed transport.

Open Transport

In open transport, motorcycles are shipped on an open trailer. This method is usually cheaper and more readily available. However, it exposes your bike to the elements, including weather, dust, and road debris. Open transport is suitable for shorter distances and less expensive bikes where minor exposure isn’t a significant concern.