6 Interstate Car Transport Services to Hire in 2024

Planning a big move across state lines, but dreading the hassle of transporting your vehicle to your new destination? Whether you’re relocating for a job, moving closer to family, or embarking on a new adventure, finding reliable interstate car transport services is crucial for ensuring a smooth transition.

In this article, you will delve into the world of Interstate Car Transport and explore six top-notch services you can hire in 2024.

1. Sherpa Auto Transport

Sherpa Auto Transport stands out for its commitment to customer satisfaction. They provide transparent pricing and offer a Price Lock Promise, ensuring that the initial quote you receive is the price you’ll pay, with no hidden fees or surprises.

Additionally, Sherpa Auto Transport provides peace of mind with their Sherpa Cancellation Guarantee. If your plans change and you need to cancel your shipment, they offer a full refund of your deposit, providing flexibility and reassurance.

2. AmeriFreight

One of AmeriFreight’s standout features is their AFta Plan, which provides additional protection for your vehicle during transit. This plan covers damages not typically included in standard insurance policies, such as minor dings and scratches. With the AFta Plan, you can have peace of mind knowing that your vehicle is fully protected during transportation.

AmeriFreight also offers discounts for various groups, including military personnel, seniors, and students, making their services more affordable and accessible to a wide range of customers.

3. Ship A Car Direct

You can get instant online quotes based on real-time data from Ship A Car Direct, which is one of the company’s unique selling points. This transparency and convenience make it easy to budget for your vehicle transport needs without any surprises.

Ship A Car Direct also stands out for its commitment to environmentally friendly practices. They offset carbon emissions from their shipments by investing in renewable energy projects, making them a responsible choice for eco-conscious customers.