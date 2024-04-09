The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Iowa City police respond to shots fired
Farm bill not on the docket, Grassley advocates for “more farm in farm bill”
Iowa women’s basketball end-of-season celebration to be held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Q&A | U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley talks potential TikTok ban, FAFSA
Here's how UI officials decide what goes into a Hawk Alert
JoCo nonprofit aims to create first conservation burial site in Iowa

Back to Ground Natural Burial Cemetery is dedicated to creating a green burial space while also preserving the land.
Byline photo of Parker Jones
Parker Jones, Managing Editor
April 9, 2024
Belgum+Grove+is+seen+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+April+7%2C+2024.+The+area+is+preserved+by+the+Bur+Oak+Land+Trust.+%28Madison+Frette%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Madison Frette/The Daily Iowan
Belgum Grove is seen in Iowa City on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The area is preserved by the Bur Oak Land Trust. (Madison Frette/The Daily Iowan)

A new Johnson County nonprofit could bring the first conservation burial cemetery in the state of Iowa.

Founded this year, the Back to Ground Natural Burial Cemetery group is in talks with local land trusts and the national Conservation Burial Alliance to give those in Iowa easier access to an all-natural, or green, burial option.

A green burial typically occurs without embalming, a traditional casket, or a concrete burial vault. Conservation burial in particular aims to preserve the land while also letting the deceased return to it, said Jeffery Ford, a co-chair of Back to Ground.

Although the group is still in its “building stage,” Ford said they hope to have a piece of land within the next two-to-three years. However, this space must meet a series of requirements, including size, conservation status, and location relevant to Iowa City and Coralville.

“Ideally, it would be within a short drive of the major metropolitan areas of the county. It would have some remnant native plant life and ecosystem on it. Ideally, it would be large enough that we could foresee a long-term solution,” Ford said. “We have a much less dense commitment to burial than a typical cemetery.”

While non-green cemeteries usually have anywhere from 1,200 to 1,400 grave plots per acre, Ford said a conservation cemetery will likely be around 300 plots per acre to preserve as much land as possible. To find space that would work for Back to Ground, the organization has been in talks with the fellow nonprofit Bur Oak Land Trust.

The trust was founded in 1978 and is run by Executive Director Jason Taylor. Both nonprofits frequently meet to discuss the next steps and any laws or restrictions Back to Ground might face while trying to acquire land for a cemetery.

Taylor said the land trust is hopeful for its partnership with Back to Ground because both groups have similar environmental goals.

“From the beginning, there was an idea around if there is going to be a conservation burial ground, some organization is going to have to be responsible for the conservation side of it,” Taylor said.

Becky Hoffbauer is a practicing death doula, artist, and another co-chair for Back to Ground, and spoke with Taylor initially to conceptualize the nonprofit a little over a year ago.

While Hoffbauer has known about conservation burial for over a decade, she decided to look into it further as an option for her clients but noticed that Iowa was behind the trend.

“Iowa is bordered by several states that have cemeteries dedicated to just natural burial, and most of them that I’m interested in are the conservation burial cemeteries that also act as a nature preserve and cares for the land in its natural native state in into perpetuity,” Hoffbauer said. “And that’s what I want for myself.”

Currently, the closest dedicated natural burial site listed on the Conservation Burial Alliance website is located in Elizabeth, Illinois — about two hours from Iowa City.

Green burials are intended to be environmentally conscious, as they don’t allow for the leaching of chemicals into the ground from embalmed bodies. According to an Environmental Protection Agency report, formaldehyde leftover from embalmed bodies can cause harm to animals and can be found in ambient air. Hoffbauer said these factors make conservation burial a critical choice for the future of the planet.

“Conventional burial is absolutely not sustainable. This planet can not bear those practices,” Hoffbauer said.

While cremation is on the rise in Iowa and across the nation as an alternative to traditional burial, the process is not as environmentally conscious as conservation burial.

Lee Webster, the co-founder of the Conservation Burial Alliance, wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan that the cremation process doesn’t save land, but rather avoids it.

“Conservation burial is a one-step process that has no residual effects or downsides environmentally; in fact, it is the only method we have that sequesters carbon and other elements rather than emitting them into the atmosphere,” Webster wrote.

While the Back to Ground Natural Burial Cemetery continues to talk with Bur Oak Land Trust about potential land options and the business side of the nonprofit’s operations, Bur Oak might not be the group to eventually provide the land, Ford said.

Back to Ground has also spoken with Lensing Funeral Home in Iowa City, which offers biodegradable caskets, as well as a funeral home in Cedar Rapids, but no official partnership has been formed yet.

“The mission is to practice environmentally sensitive burial traditions that help conserve the land and to do that in a way that connects people back to the land for me,” Ford said.
About the Contributor
Parker Jones, Managing Editor
(she/her/hers)
Parker Jones is the Managing Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema with a minor in art. Previously, she was an arts editor, an arts reporter, and a digital producer for the DI.
