Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship watch parties

Thousands of fans watched the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game in downtown Iowa City on Sunday, April 7.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena hosted parties for fans for the second year in a row. Bars throughout downtown were packed with alumni, students, and fans.

The Gamecocks defeated the Hawkeyes 87-75, marking the final Iowa game for seniors Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin, and Sharon Goodman.

The Gamecocks finished their undefeated season with a 109-3 record in the last three seasons.

The WNBA draft is scheduled in Brooklyn for Monday, April 15, 2024.