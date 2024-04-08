The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall finish illustrious Iowa women’s basketball careers in national championship loss
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game – No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 1 South Carolina
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Women's Basketball team get ready for National Championship
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball take on South Carolina in the national championship
DITV Sports: Gabbie Marshall's relentless defense is key factor in Iowa Women's Basketball Title run
Advertisement

Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship watch parties

DI Visuals Staff
April 8, 2024

Thousands of fans watched the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game in downtown Iowa City on Sunday, April 7.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena hosted parties for fans for the second year in a row. Bars throughout downtown were packed with alumni, students, and fans.

The Gamecocks defeated the Hawkeyes 87-75, marking the final Iowa game for seniors Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin, and Sharon Goodman.

The Gamecocks finished their undefeated season with a 109-3 record in the last three seasons.

The WNBA draft is scheduled in Brooklyn for Monday, April 15, 2024.

2024_04_07_NCAAWomensChampionshipIAvsSC_VS0001
Gallery22 Photos
Sahithi Shankaiahgari/The Daily Iowan
Iowa fans wait outside the bars to watch the NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, April 7, 2024. South Carolina defeated Iowa 87-75.

More to Discover
More in Downtown
UI to host solar eclipse watch party
UI to host solar eclipse watch party
112 South Linn Street, a storefront being temporarily leased by Iowa City Downtown District for a new program called In The Meantime. The store was previously home to the boutique White Rabbit.
Iowa City Downtown District temporarily leasing space of recently-closed White Rabbit
The Iowa City City Council sits at a panel during a meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Johnson County residents rally for improved public bus system
More in Multimedia
The South Carolina women’s basketball team celebrate after a NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The Gamecocks defeated the Hawkeyes, 87-75.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game – No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 1 South Carolina
Osees fans dance to the music played on stage during the Mission Creek Festival at The Englert Theatre on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
Photos: Mission Creek Festival day three
Iowa guard Kate Martin and Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall answer questions during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of a NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks face off at 2:00 p.m. CT.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship press conferences & open practices
More in News
Mazahir Salih smiles at her watch party at fix! Coffee on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Salih was reelected to her seat on the city council after receiving the highest number of votes.
Iowa City City Council pursues international sister city
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics main building is seen in Iowa City on Feb. 21, 2023.
UI researchers receive patent for new diabetes treatment
A woman sees a partial solar eclipse in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia on April 20, 2023.
Partial solar eclipse to dim Iowa City skies
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in