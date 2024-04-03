How Do Pre-Existing Conditions Affect Personal Injury Claims and Settlements?

How Pre-Existing Conditions Impact Your Claim?

A pre-existing condition refers to any disease, illness, or injury that existed before the accident or incident that caused your current injury. These conditions may include chronic diseases such as diabetes or arthritis, as well as previous injuries or disabilities. Having a pre-existing condition can affect your personal injury claim and potential settlement.

Here’s how:

Exacerbation of Pre-Existing Conditions:

If your current injury worsens a pre-existing condition, you may still be entitled to compensation.

However, determining the extent of the exacerbation can be tricky and may require medical experts to weigh in.

Aggravation of Symptoms:

Even if your pre-existing condition wasn’t directly worsened by the accident, the symptoms could still be aggravated.

For example, a minor car accident might exacerbate existing neck pain from a previous injury, leading to increased discomfort and medical bills.

Attributing Damages:

Insurance companies may try to attribute some of your damages to your pre-existing condition, arguing that they’re not solely responsible for your current condition.

This can result in lower settlement offers if not handled correctly.

Expert Opinion:

According to a renowned personal injury specialist, “Assessing the impact of pre-existing conditions requires a thorough understanding of both the patient’s medical history and the specifics of the accident. It’s crucial to consult with medical professionals who can accurately evaluate the situation.”

Strategies for Handling Pre-Existing Conditions

To increase your chances of a successful personal injury claim and maximize your potential settlement or award, consider the following strategies: