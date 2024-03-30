Gabbie Marshall leads Iowa from beyond the arc, plays stout defense in Sweet 16 win over Colorado

ALBANY, N.Y. — Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall reminded the basketball world why fans call her Gabbie ‘March-all’ on Saturday evening.

The veteran guard scored in double-digits in Iowa’s win against No. 5 Colorado during the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Marshall recorded 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting — 4-0f-5 from deep — after going scoreless during Iowa’s previous round win against No. 8 seed West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Marshall and the rest of Iowa’s starters put up double-digit scoring performances.

“It really shows what we’re capable of doing if we play together and play a complete 40-minute game, and I think that’s what we did out there,” Marshall said following the Hawkeyes’ 89-68 win over the Buffaloes.

She got many open looks due to Colorado often double-teaming Caitlin Clark, which allowed for the reigning Naismith Player of the Year to find Marshall open beyond the arc.

“We had a game plan, and we knew that Caitlin was going to get a lot of attention, so us other players had to kind of set up and be ready to shoot whenever we got the ball,” Marshall said. “I think we adjusted well in the game to what they were doing.”

Despite the lackluster shooting performance against West Virginia, Marshall said she never got too down on herself and her teammates continued to instill confidence in her.

“I honestly was just telling myself to stay ready, stay confident, and my teammates will find me open for good looks, which is what they did,” she said.

Clark said Marshall played a pivotal role in making sure Colorado didn’t make a comeback.

“It seemed like Gabbie always came up with some very timely 3-pointers right when we maybe had a couple of turnovers,” Clark said. “She was always right there to find answers for us.”

With Clark recording 29 points and the rest of the starters playing a role in the scoring department for Iowa, Marshall said the Hawkeyes can compete against any of the remaining teams in the tournament.

“We’re kind of just hard to guard,” she said. “You have to pick and choose if you’re going to stay in the paint on Hannah [Stuelke], then the shooters are going to be wide open.”

She also said a more balanced scoring output for Iowa will alleviate some of the pressure on Clark to be the main scorer.

“It makes Caitlin’s job a little easier when we’re all hitting shots and we can help provide some of that offensive threat,” Marshall said.

If she’s not putting up double-digits, head coach Lisa Bluder said Marshall will help Iowa in other capacities.

“Gabbie is such a good defensive player, and people don’t give her enough credit for that,” Bluder said. “There are games that she’ll not score a single point for us and just come up with key play after key play.”

As Iowa now looks to take on LSU in the Elite Eight — a rematch from last season’s national championship game —Marshall said the Hawkeyes are approaching the matchup the same way they would against any other opponent.

“In our heads, it’s just another team in the way of our goal,” Marshall said. “We’re going to play Iowa basketball.”