The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Vanessa Bryant gifts Iowa women’s basketball team Nike Kobe 'Venice Beach' sneakers ahead of Sweet 16
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball take on Colorado in Sweet 16
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes look to bounce back from poor shooting performance in Sweet 16 rematch with Colorado
UI releases plan to repair Old Capitol gold dome after storm damage
Iowa women's basketball's Molly Davis 'doubtful' to play in Sweet 16 against Colorado
Advertisement

Vanessa Bryant gifts Iowa women’s basketball team Nike Kobe ‘Venice Beach’ sneakers ahead of Sweet 16

The shoe features a multi-color use of teal, red, yellow, silver, and turquoise.
Byline photo of Cooper Worth
Cooper Worth, Pregame Reporter
March 29, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+signs+a+young+fans+shoe+after+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+Iowa+and+Indiana+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Saturday%2C+Jan.+13%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Hoosiers+84-57.
Emily Nyberg
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs a young fans shoe after a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 84-57.

ALBANY, N.Y. — There are a few guarantees whenever you watch Caitlin Clark play for the Iowa women’s basketball team: Shooting logo threes, performing no-look passes, and donning NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s signature Nike shoes. 

As the Hawkeyes prepare to take on Colorado in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, Bryant’s widow, Vanessa,  gave Clark and her teammates a fresh pair of Nike Kobe 8’s Protro in the Venice Beach colorway. She also gifted each member of the LSU women’s basketball team the same pair of shoes.

“These are fire,” guard Kate Martin said while unboxing them. “I’m gonna have to break these out today during practice.” 

There were many “oohs” and ‘ahhs’ as head coach Lisa Bluder unveiled the shoe, which features a multi-color use of teal, red, yellow, silver, and turquoise throughout the model. The colors are inspired by “the lively atmosphere of Venice Beach, known for its skateboarding scene and street basketball courts.” 

Clark has famously worn the Nike Kobe 5 and 6 models throughout the past two seasons, wearing colorways such as the ‘Grinch’ and ‘Del Sol,’ She rocked the ‘Kill-Bill’ colorway when she passed former Washington guard Kelsey Plum to become the all-time scoring leader in NCAA women’s basketball history against Michigan at home on Feb. 15.

Clark signed a brand deal with Nike in October 2022. Vanessa Bryant congratulated Clark on social media when she passed Pete Maravich as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history — men’s and women’s. Earlier this season, Clark surprised each of her teammates with a new pair of Nikes in honor of her 22nd birthday.
More to Discover
More in Caitlin Clark
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall warms up during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Iowa at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes look to bounce back from poor shooting performance in Sweet 16 rematch with Colorado
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, guard Gabbie Marshall, and guard Kate Martin smile during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Iowa women's basketball's Caitlin Clark ignoring outside noise, staying loose ahead of Sweet 16
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark answers questions from reporters during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet Sixteen press conferences & open practices
More in Latest News
The Iowa one’s basketball team shoots around during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball take on Colorado in Sweet 16
The Old Capitol Dome is seen on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
UI releases plan to repair Old Capitol gold dome after storm damage
Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon and Iowa guard Molly Davis battle for the ball during a basketball game between No. 6 Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 93-83.
Iowa women's basketball's Molly Davis 'doubtful' to play in Sweet 16 against Colorado
More in NCAA Tournament
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, guard Gabbie Marshall, and guard Kate Martin smile during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
DITV Sports: Iowa Hawkeyes prepare for Sweet Sixteen rematch against Colorado Buffalo
Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach shoots the ball during an NCAA Tournament First Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 16 Holy Cross at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Crusaders, 91-65.
DITV Sports: Iowa Guard Kylie Feuerbach embraces every Tournament moment after missing 2022 season
Colorado guard Jaylyn Sherrod answers questions from reporters during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
'We’re confident in where we're at right now': Colorado women’s basketball looking for revenge on Iowa after Sweet 16 defeat last year
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in