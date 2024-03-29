The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Gas line hit for second time in Dubuque Street construction

A Hawk Alert was sent out for a gas line break early Friday morning near Dubuque and Washington Streets.
Byline photo of Jack Moore
Jack Moore, News Editor
March 29, 2024
A+construction+site+is+seen+on+Dubuque+St.+on+Sunday%2C+March+24%2C+2024.
Ethan McLaughlin
A construction site is seen on Dubuque St. on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a confirmed gas line break near Dubuque and Washington Street early Friday morning. A Hawk Alert was sent out at 2:47 a.m. telling University of Iowa students and faculty to avoid the area.

After the initial alert, two updates were posted to the UI emergency information website, which told the university community at 3:14 a.m. to continue avoiding the area. The second update came 16 minutes later and it reported the gas provider was on the scene of the leak.

At 4:04 a.m., another Hawk Alert was sent out that reported the fire department had cleared the scene of the gas line break and people could resume normal activity.

Dubuque Street has been under construction since March 11. Two days ago, Iowa City officials told The Daily Iowan that businesses had been evacuated because of a gas line break that the city never announced publicly.

The Dubuque Street construction is estimated to cost the city $3.75 million. The construction is intended to replace the water main and sewer systems as well as the streets’ sidewalks and general landscape.

The project is estimated to be completed by early fall 2024, according to the city’s website.
About the Contributor
Jack Moore, News Editor
he/him/his
Jack Moore is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication. He is from Cedar Rapids Iowa. Along with working at The Daily Iowan, Jack works for the University of Iowa's UI-REACH program as a Resident Assistant. UI-REACH is a program for students with learning, cognitive, and behavioral disabilities intended to provide support to these students throughout their college experience. Additionally, Jack is involved in Iowa City's live music scene as he plays bass for local Iowa City band "Two Canes."
