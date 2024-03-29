Gas line hit for second time in Dubuque Street construction

The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a confirmed gas line break near Dubuque and Washington Street early Friday morning. A Hawk Alert was sent out at 2:47 a.m. telling University of Iowa students and faculty to avoid the area.

After the initial alert, two updates were posted to the UI emergency information website, which told the university community at 3:14 a.m. to continue avoiding the area. The second update came 16 minutes later and it reported the gas provider was on the scene of the leak.

At 4:04 a.m., another Hawk Alert was sent out that reported the fire department had cleared the scene of the gas line break and people could resume normal activity.

Dubuque Street has been under construction since March 11. Two days ago, Iowa City officials told The Daily Iowan that businesses had been evacuated because of a gas line break that the city never announced publicly.

The Dubuque Street construction is estimated to cost the city $3.75 million. The construction is intended to replace the water main and sewer systems as well as the streets’ sidewalks and general landscape.

The project is estimated to be completed by early fall 2024, according to the city’s website.