Caitlin Clark listed on USA Women’s Basketball training camp roster

USA Basketball Women’s National Team released its 2024 training camp roster Thursday morning, and one player stuck out among the rest: Caitlin Clark, the only current collegiate player on the list.

The Iowa superstar guard is one of 14 players selected to participate in the training camp from April 3-5 in Cleveland, Ohio. She will join many former Olympians and WNBA superstars like Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, and possible future teammate Aliyah Boston.

USA Basketball Women’s National Team announced today the 14-athlete roster for training camp pic.twitter.com/96GnEUO9Uz — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) March 28, 2024

Clark’s attendance status depends on how far Iowa goes in the NCAA Tournament as the Final Four will take place on April 5 & 7 in Cleveland. Iowa will take on Colorado in a Sweet 16 matchup on Saturday, March 30 at 2:30 p.m.

The 6-foot guard is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Boston’s team, the Indiana Fever, holds the top selection.