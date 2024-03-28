Caitlin Clark listed on USA Women’s Basketball training camp roster

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The superstar guard is the only active collegiate player on the list. Her attendance depends on how far Iowa goes in the NCAA Tournament.
Byline photo of Chris Meglio
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
March 28, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+celebrates+during+an+NCAA+Tournament+Second+Round+game+between+No.+1+Iowa+and+No.+8+West+Virginia+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City+on+Monday%2C+March+25%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Mountaineers%2C+64-54.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during an NCAA Tournament Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, March 25, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Mountaineers, 64-54.

USA Basketball Women’s National Team released its 2024 training camp roster Thursday morning, and one player stuck out among the rest: Caitlin Clark, the only current collegiate player on the list. 

The Iowa superstar guard is one of 14 players selected to participate in the training camp from April 3-5 in Cleveland, Ohio. She will join many former Olympians and WNBA superstars like Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, and possible future teammate Aliyah Boston.

Clark’s attendance status depends on how far Iowa goes in the NCAA Tournament as the Final Four will take place on April 5 & 7 in Cleveland. Iowa will take on Colorado in a Sweet 16 matchup on Saturday, March 30 at 2:30 p.m. 

The 6-foot guard is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Boston’s team, the Indiana Fever, holds the top selection. 
About the Contributors
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Chris Meglio is a first year student at the University of Iowa studying a double major in sport studies and journalism. He will be working as a sports journalist for The Daily Iowan covering women's volleyball for the fall sports season.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
