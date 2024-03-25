NFL Betting Strategies: Mastering Types of NFL Wagers and NFL Lines

Dive into the NFL Betting Universe

Welcome to the thrilling world of NFL betting! Whether you’re a seasoned sports bettor or a newcomer, understanding the various types of NFL wagers and NFL lines can significantly enhance your betting experience.

In this guide, we’ll take you on a journey through the exciting options available, helping you make informed decisions and increase your chances of winning big.

Moneyline Bets: The Foundation of NFL Betting

Moneyline bets are the simplest and most popular type of NFL wager. With a moneyline bet, you’re betting on which team will win the game outright. If you choose the winning team, you win your bet. It’s that straightforward! These bets are represented with positive (+) and negative (-) odds, indicating the favorite and underdog.

Understanding Moneyline Odds

Positive odds (e.g., +200) indicate the potential profit on a $100 bet if the underdog wins. Negative odds (e.g., -150) show the amount you need to bet to win $100 if the favorite wins. The key to success in moneyline betting is identifying value and making well-informed picks.

Point Spread Bets: Leveling the Playing Field

Point spread bets are designed to level the playing field in NFL betting. Instead of merely picking the winner, you choose a team to cover the spread. The spread is a set number of points that the favored team must win by or the underdog must lose by for the bet to be successful.

Example of Point Spread Betting

Suppose the New England Patriots are favored by 6.5 points over the Miami Dolphins. To win a point spread bet on the Patriots, they must win the game by at least 7 points. If you bet on the Dolphins, they can either win the game or lose by 6 points or fewer for your bet to succeed.