Mayflower Residence Hall listed as ‘off market’ on realtor websites

The UI recently announced the residence hall will be open for students to live in for the 2024-25 academic year.
Evan Watson, News Reporter
March 25, 2024
Mayflower+Residence+Hall+is+seen+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+June+21%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett
Mayflower Residence Hall is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

University of Iowa’s Mayflower Residence Hall is no longer on the market, according to multiple real-estate sites where the $45 million property was listed.  

This comes over a year after the university announced the residence hall would be put up for sale in February 2023. 

In February this year, however, the UI made the residence hall a housing option for students for the 2024-25 academic year due to record-level housing applications and space needed for first-year students. Mayflower, built in 1968, houses 1,032 students

RELATED: UI to keep Mayflower student housing open for 2024-25 academic year pending sale

Sites like Realtor.com and Zillow have now listed the residence hall as “off-market.” UI public relations specialist Chris Brewer told The Daily Iowan in February that Mayflower is still for sale and any deal would be conditional because the university is using the building for the next academic year.

The Iowa Board of Regents approved the sale of Mayflower and the construction of a new residence hall on campus in February 2023. 

The UI found in a report on Mayflower when deciding to sell it that its distance between focal campus areas has proven disadvantageous for first-year students, who were reported as earning lower grade-point averages than those of their peers in dorms situated closer to campus. 

The UI’s media relations team did not respond to Daily Iowan inquiries on Mayflower’s sale at the time of publication. 
