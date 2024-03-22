The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Live updates | Four Iowa men’s wrestlers compete in quarterfinals of NCAA Championships

Four Hawkeyes, including Drake Ayala, Real Woods, Michael Caliendo, and Jared Franek are still in the running for national titles.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
March 22, 2024
Iowa+165-pound+Mike+Caliendo+wrestles+Bucknell+University++Noah+Mulvaneyduring+the+second+session+of+the+NCAA+men%E2%80%99s+wrestling+championships+at+T-Mobile+Center+in+Kansas+City%2C+Missouri%2C+on+Thursday%2C+March+21%2C+2024+
Cody Blissett
Iowa 165-pound Mike Caliendo wrestles Bucknell University Noah Mulvaneyduring the second session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 21, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are back at the T-Mobile Center for day two of the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Four Hawkeyes, including Drake Ayala, Real Woods, Michael Caliendo, and Jared Franek are still in the running for national titles and will compete in the quarterfinals on Friday starting at 11 a.m. Quarterfinal winners are guaranteed to finish in the top six and secure All-American status. Iowa has crowned at least one All-American in 52 straight tournaments. Woods, Caliendo, and Franek are past All-Americans, with this being Ayala’s second trip to the NCAA Championships.

Iowa’s five other qualifiers are still alive in the consolation bracket and can finish as high as third.

Session III will be televised live on ESPNU.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Team standings heading into quarterfinals 

1: Penn State, 34.5 (eight in the quarterfinals)

T-2: Iowa State, 24.5  (five in the quarterfinals)

T-2: Iowa, 24.5 (four in the quarterfinals)

T-3: Michigan, 22 (five in the quarterfinals)

T-3: North Carolina State, 22 (five in the quarterfinals)

 

QUARTERFINALS MATCHUPS

125 POUNDS: No. 3 Drake Ayala (Iowa) over No. 6 Troy Spratley (Oklahoma State) via sudden victory 

The pair matched up in the regular season, and Ayala prevailed, 8-1, in sudden victory.

Period 1: Blood time for Spratley about a minute in. And again about 30 seconds later. No score.

Period 2: Spratley starts down and escapes in 13 seconds, leading 1-0.

Period 3: Ayala starts down and escapes in three seconds to tie it at one. The pair scrambles but it ends in a deadlock, they go back to the center of the mat. We’re headed to sudden victory.

Overtime: Ayala takes down Spratley in 1:03. He’s headed to the semifinals and has clinched All-American status.

141 POUNDS: No. 6 Lachlan McNeil (North Carolina) over No. 3 Real Woods (Iowa) via decision 

Period 1: Scoreless.

Period 2: McNeil starts down. The top position is where Woods has given his tournament opponents lots of problems so far. McNeil escapes in 35 seconds and leads, 1-0.

Period 3: Woods starts down and escapes to tie it up. McNeils scores a takedown with three seconds left to advance to the semifinals. Woods will wrestle tonight and can still place as high as third.

157 POUNDS: No. 2 Jacori Teemer (Arizona State) over No. 10 Jared Franek (Iowa) via decision 

Period 1: Scoreless.

Period 2: Franek starts down and escapes in seven seconds.

Period 3: Teemer starts down and takes the lead with a two-point reversal. Franek ties it with an escape. Franek nearly has a takedown but action is stopped because of a potentially dangerous position. Teemer scores a takedown with 30 seconds left and rides Franek out the remainder of the match to advance to the semis. Franek moves to the consolation bracket and will wrestle tonight.

165 POUNDS: No. 6 Michael Caliendo (Iowa) vs. No. 3 Julian Ramierez (Cornell)

Period 1: Caliendo on the board with a takedown. Ramirez escapes in 15 seconds. Blood time for Caliendo with 53 seconds left. The Hawkeye leads, 3-1.

Period 2: Caliendo starts down. Caliendo with a two-point reversal and a technical violation point for locked hands. He leads, 6-1. Ramirez escapes. Caliendo tacks on another takedown to go up by seven. Ramirez escapes. Caliendo up, 9-3.

Period 3: Ramirez starts down and escapes in about 15 seconds.

 

CONSOLATION ROUND 2 MATCHUPS

133 POUNDS: No. 15 Brody Teske (Iowa) over No. 17 Braxton Brown (Maryland) via major decision 

Period 1: Brown scores a takedown. Teske escapes after 50 seconds and then takes a 4-3 lead with a takedown, riding Brown for the rest of the period.

Period 2: Brown starts down. Teske rides him the entire period and earns a four-point near fall to go up, 8-3.

Period 3: Teske starts down and immediately escapes. Brown takedown to cut his deficit to three… 43 seconds left. Teske escapes and stays aggressive until the final buzzer, scoring a takedown in the final 10 seconds to win, 14-6, with riding time. He will wrestle once more this morning against Army’s Braden Basile.

149 POUNDS: No. 14 Dylan D’Emillio (Ohio State) over No. 13 Caleb Rathjen (Iowa) via decision 

Period 1: Scoreless.

Period 2: D’Emillio takes a 4-0 lead after an escape and takedown. Rathjen escapes.

Period 3: Rathjen starts down and escapes in 44 seconds to cut his deficit to two. D’Emillio with another takedown in the final seconds to win, 7-1. Rathjen’s season is over.

174 POUNDS: No. 12 Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) vs. No. 11 Austin Murphy (Campbell)

197 POUNDS: No. 7 Zach Glazier (Iowa) vs. No. 9 Stephen Little (Little Rock)

285 POUNDS: No. 25 Bradley Hill (Iowa) vs. No. 26 Hunter Catka (Virginia Tech)
