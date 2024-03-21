Live updates | Six Iowa wrestlers battle for spot in quarterfinals at NCAA Wrestling Championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first day of the NCAA Wrestling Championships will conclude with Session II starting at 6 p.m. It will be televised on ESPN.

Fans of teams from across the country started filling in the T-Mobile Center 90 minutes before matches were slated to begin, soaking in the scene and watching athletes warm up.

Tonight, wrestlers will either battle for a spot in the quarterfinals or to keep their season alive in the consolation bracket.

Six Hawkeye wrestlers — Drake Ayala, Brody Teske, Real Woods, Jared Franek, Michael Caliendo, and Bradley Hill —won their first-round matches and are still in the running for a national title. Caleb Rathjen, Patrick Kennedy, and Zach Glazier were the three Iowa wrestlers who suffered close losses in Session I and can wrestle their way back to third place.

Iowa sits in ninth place as a team heading into Session II.

Check back for live updates.

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET ROUND TWO

125 POUNDS: No. 3 Drake Ayala over No. 14 Nico Provo (STAN) via technical fall

Period 1: Ayala wastes no time scoring a takedown. Provo escapes. Ayala with another takedown. Provo escapes, but another takedown by Ayala brings him back to the mat. The Hawkeye leads, 9-3.

Period 2: Another takedown by Ayala. This is about as aggressive as I’ve seen Ayala all season. Ayala scores a takedown right at the buzzer to go up, 15-4, with 1:34 riding time.

Period 3: Ayala escapes in six seconds and then scores a takedown eight seconds later to end the match, 19-4. One of, if not his best, match all season. Ayala will wrestle in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

133 POUNDS: No. 2 Ryan Crookham (LEH) over No. 15 Brody Teske via decision

Period 1: Crookham scores two takedowns, and Teske escapes each time. Crookham leads, 6-2.

Period 2: Crookham starts down. Teske rides him for 45 seconds before Crookham earns a two-point reversal. Teske down, 8-2.

Period 3: Teske escapes about 10 seconds in to cut his deficit to five. Hawk fans want a stalling call on Crookham, but they don’t get one. Teske falls, 8-3, to head to the consolation bracket.

141 POUNDS: No. 3 Real Woods over No. 14 Jesse Vasquez (ASU) via decision

Period 1: Woods on the board first with a takedown and rides Vasquez for the rest of the period (2:20).

Period 2: Woods starts down and escapes in five seconds. He scores a takedown in the final 15 seconds to go up by seven.

Period 3: Woods adds to his lead with a takedown and two near-fall points. After review, the refs take off all five points, so it’s still 7-0. Woods hangs on to win, shutting out his second straight opponent. He heads to the quarterfinals tomorrow night.

157 POUNDS: No. 10 Jared Franek over No. 7 Peyten Kellar (OHIO) via decision

Period 1: Franek on the board with a takedown. Two-point reversal for Kellar. Franek escapes and leads, 4-2.

Period 2: Kellar starts down and escapes to cut his deficit to one. Franek leads, 4-3.

Period 3: They start neutral. Franek called for stalling. He holds on to win 4-3 and will wrestle in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

165 POUNDS: No. 6 Michael Caliendo over No. 22 Noah Mulvaney (BUCK) via technical fall

Period 1: Caliendo scores a takedown in 10 seconds. Mulvaney escapes. Takedown for Caliendo. Escape and takedown for Mulvaney to inch within one point of Caliendo. The Hawkeye responds with an escape, takedown, and two-point near fall to go up, 12-5. Refs are reviewing it. After review, refs waive off the two-point near fall. Caliendo up, 10-5, after three minutes.

Period 2: Caliendo starts down and quickly escapes. He tacks on two more takedowns to go up by 10. Anddddd another takedown for the Hawkeye… he’s looking for the tech fall, up 20-8.

Period 3: Mulvaney escapes. A couple more takedowns finish it off for Caliendo. He wins, 26-10, and advances to the quarterfinals.

HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 25 Bradley Hill vs. No. 9 Nick Feldman (OHST)

Feldman defeated Hill via injury default in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

CONSOLATION BRACKET ROUND ONE

149 POUNDS: No. 13 Caleb Rathjen over No. 29 Alek Martin (SDSU) via injury default

Period 1: Rathjen wins via injury défault in 2:37. He’s still in the running for third.

174 POUNDS: No. 12 Patrick Kennedy over No. 5 Philip Conigliaro (HAR) via technical fall

Kennedy stays alive with a 18-3 tech fall in 5:13.

197 POUNDS: No. 7 Zach Glazier vs. No. 23 Luke Geog (OHST)

Glazier defeated Geog, 8-2, at the Big Ten Tournament.