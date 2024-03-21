DESK-SHARING AND EMPLOYEE PARTICIPATION THROUGH WORKS COUNCIL: WHAT EMPLOYERS AND EMPLOYEES SHOULD KNOW

A flexible workspace can give employees more freedom in structuring their workday and help companies save costs. Desk-sharing, facilitated by hot desk booking software, is a way to create this flexible workspace by having one workstation utilized by multiple employees. However, the Works Council must be involved, as it has participation rights in the introduction of desk-sharing according to the Works Constitution Act.

HOW DOES DESK-SHARING WORK?

Desk-sharing, or workspace sharing, is a concept where multiple employees share a desk and workspace. Typically, the desk is used by different employees at different times, according to their needs. This allows companies to reduce their space and room costs while creating a more flexible work environment.

WORKS COUNCIL PARTICIPATION RIGHTS IN DESK-SHARING

The Works Council has participation rights in the introduction of desk-sharing according to § 87 of the Works Constitution Act (BetrVG). In particular, it has a co-determination right in determining the principles of workspace design and the work environment, as well as in the introduction and application of technical facilities intended for monitoring the behavior or performance of employees.

DESK-SHARING WORKS AGREEMENT

For a company to implement desk-sharing, a works agreement with the Works Council is required. This works agreement must specify the conditions for the introduction of desk-sharing. These may include:

Number of workstations and availability

Employees’ working hours

Workspace design and equipment

Data protection and surveillance

Regulations for cleaning and maintenance

EXAMPLES OF SUCCESSFUL DESK-SHARING WORKS AGREEMENTS

An example of a successful desk-sharing works agreement is that of Deutsche Bank, which introduced desk-sharing as part of its workplace strategy. The works agreement allows employees to work flexibly to improve their work-life balance and ensures that workspaces are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to facilitate collaboration.

CONCLUSION

Desk-sharing offers companies a variety of benefits, including cost savings and flexibility, and can promote collaboration among employees. However, for desk-sharing to be successfully implemented, a works agreement with the Works Council is required. The Works Council has participation rights according to § 87 of the Works Constitution Act and must be involved in the decision-making processes regarding the introduction of desk-sharing.

A successful works agreement should consider the needs of both employees and the company and establish clear rules and standards for the introduction of desk-sharing. Companies should collaborate with the Works Council to create a works agreement that is beneficial to all parties involved.

Overall, desk-sharing can be a meaningful option for saving costs and creating a more flexible work environment. However, when it comes to implementation, it’s important to consider the participation rights of the Works Council and to negotiate a successful works agreement.