Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s win over Grand View

The Iowa baseball team extended its winning streak to four after a 25-3 victory against Grand View on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes move to 11-9 on the season heading into their Big Ten opener at Purdue this weekend. Here are three takeaways following Iowa’s dominant performance.

The offense stays hot

In the Hawkeyes’ last series against Western Illinois, the bats put up a total of 47 runs. It was much of the same in tonight’s contest.

The Iowa bats notched 25 hits, drew nine free bases, and hit two home runs.

Leading the team were third baseman Raider Tello and outfielder Kyle Huckstorf. The duo combined for seven hits, eight RBIs, and a pair of doubles.

Along with Tello and Huckstorf, five more Hawkeyes had multiple hits.

“I go back to before this series offensively our numbers were really good with the teams that we have played,” Heller said. “We have seen some really good arms this year. I’d say our guys, for the most part, have been holding the zone really well and doing a great job finding ways to get on base.”

Pitching gets more confidence

Relief pitching is something the Hawkeyes have struggled with all season. Out of the 125 runs allowed this year, the bullpen has given up 90 of them. Getting opportunities for it to build confidence and gain momentum is important for Heller and his coaching staff.

Tonight, it was a clean game for the Hawkeye bullpen. Pitching coach Sean McGrath was able to put out one arm for every inning today, never calling for additional help in the bullpen.

Second-year Anthony Watts set the tone for Iowa with a clean first inning with two strikeouts. Following Watts were eight more relief pitchers who allowed three earned runs and struck out 14 batters.

“The pitching was outstanding today, and I was really happy with everyone that went out there,” Heller said. “A couple of guys gave up some hits, but the thing I really liked is they went right back to work and back to pounding the zone. That’s what you have to do, and that’s what we need to do. That’s a really good sign.”

Getting ready for Big Ten competition

Unlike last season where Iowa stormed through the non-conference play with a 19-4 record, the Hawkeyes have struggled this season, going 11-9 and losing multiple weekend series. While the team faced a lot stronger competition this non-conference, playing four teams in the top 50 of the RPI, the team still had its low moments.

Despite the struggles, head coach Rick Heller is taking conference play as a clean slate for him and his team.

“It’s a fresh start, really,” Heller said. “Everybody is 0-0 in the Big Ten. The guys who aren’t happy with the start — they wipe it away. The guys who are stay hot, and let’s go play. Last year we got off to such a good start. It was almost like we hit that little down spot right at the start of the season. I’m hoping this year it’s just the opposite and hit Big Ten when we are starting to play our best baseball.”

While the competition hasn’t been the strongest in their winning streak, the Hawkeyes have looked stronger and stronger as conference play is right around the corner. Keeping that momentum going into the Big Ten season is important for a strong finish to the year.