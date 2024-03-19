The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa men's basketball defeats Kansas State, 91-82, in first round of NIT
A deeper look into Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ proposed mental health system realignment
Cooper DeJean doesn’t mind the waiting game
Iowa men's basketball notebook | NIT controversy, scouting Kansas State
Iowa Senate passes Area Education Agency overhaul
Advertisement

Iowa men’s basketball defeats Kansas State, 91-82, in first round of NIT

The Hawkeyes scored their most points since Feb. 11, headlined by Payton Sandfort’s career-high 30 on 7-of-11 from three-point range.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Sports Reporter
March 19, 2024
Iowa+Forward+Payton+Sandford+shoots+a+contested+three+during+a+men%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+Iowa+and+Kansas+State+at+the+first+round+of+the+National+Invitation+Tournament+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Tuesday%2C+March+19%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+lead+the+Wildcats%2C+50-39%2C+at+halftime.+Sandford+had+22+points+and+7+rebounds+at+half.+%28Carly+Schrum%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Carly Schrum
Iowa Forward Payton Sandford shoots a contested three during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Kansas State at the first round of the National Invitation Tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes lead the Wildcats, 50-39, at halftime. Sandford had 22 points and 7 rebounds at half. (Carly Schrum/The Daily Iowan)

The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated Kansas State, 91-82, in the first round of the NIT Tuesday evening at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes will play the winner of Utah and UC Irvine this weekend. 

Third-year forward Payton Sandfort led the way for the Hawkeyes with a career-high 30 points on 7-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc. Grad transfer Ben Krikke pitched with 24 points, 21 coming in the second half, as Iowa survived foul trouble and numerous comebacks to earn its first win in the NIT since 2017.

“The energy level was there, the maturity level was there, the focus and concentration was there, the respect for the other team was there, and that’s what you have to have this time of year,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said postgame.

“It’s a mindset,” Krikke said of the Hawkeyes’ performance. “Coming in here, playing more basketball, we can’t be happier about that. Go out there, have fun, play together, play fast. It’s what we’ve been doing all year … It’s going to be more exciting.”

Excitement may have been the ideal adjective, as Sandfort ignited the Hawkeye offense early by hitting his first three attempts from beyond the arc as Iowa shot 50 percent from the field in the opening five minutes. While Sandfort was electric on the offensive end, Owen Freeman was the spark on the defensive end, delivering two blocks and a steal during that same time frame as Iowa jumped out to a six-point lead. 

As the Wildcat offense faltered, shooting 38 percent from the floor in the opening eight minutes, Sandfort continued to heat up, drilling a fadeaway and-one and another three to bring his point total to 17 – three more than Kansas State’s total. 

Once Sandfort subbed out, the Wildcats took advantage hitting three of three field goals to cut the lead to 27-21 before Freeman nailed a floater in the lane to stem the bleeding. 

The 6-foot-10 Freeman made himself known down low, dropping in two layups as the Wildcats were held scoreless over two minutes. Kansas State never got within five points down the final stretch of the first half, as Iowa got to the double bonus with more than three minutes remaining.

The Wildcats’ Cam Carter, third on the team in scoring and first in steals, got flagged twice, forcing an early trip to the bench as the Hawkeyes connected on 7-of-8 attempts from the charity stripe. For the contest, the team shot 22-of-30. 

Sandfort delivered the final bucket of the half with his sixth field goal of the evening, this time off a bounce pass from his younger brother, Pryce, to finish with 22 points at the break as the Hawkeyes held a 50-39 lead. Iowa shot 50 percent from the floor and from beyond the arc – on pace for their first 100-point performance since Dec. 29, 2023. 

Things went south quickly for Iowa in the opening 90 seconds of the second half, as Kansas State broke out to a 10-0 run, complete with two triples from guard Dai Dai Ames and a breakaway dunk from Carter. Up just three points, an incensed Fran McCaffery called timeout. 

McCaffery said he was “pretty direct” with his message to his players, explaining that the Hawkeye offense should’ve been running longer possessions in order to defuse the Wildcats’ momentum.

“Nobody was on the glass, it was one pass and one shot,” the head coach said of his team’s performance early in the second half. “It was one ball screen and somebody shoots. That wasn’t the game plan … It’s hard sometimes because I give my guys freedom [to shoot the ball].”

Ben Krikke finished a lefty layup immediately out of the break, and Freeman poured on with an and-one layup off a half-court pass from Tony Perkins. But on the next possession, the first-year was whistled for his third foul and was soon replaced by fellow rookie Ladji Dembele, who went scoreless before nailing a three from the top of the key to give Iowa a 69-57 lead. 

After Krikke’s burst, Kansas State’s Will McNair Jr. and David N’Guessan combined for the next seven points as the Wildcats clawed back to within five with 7:40 remaining. Krikke responded quickly on the ensuing inbounds, muscling through traffic for layups on both sides of the hoop.

A 20-point night, which included his sixth triple of the season, was a long time coming for Krikke, who last breached that benchmark on Feb. 8.  Since that contest, Krikke posted four single-digit point productions, but his outburst on Tuesday wasn’t a surprise to his teammates.

“He was so good earlier in the year, and he’s been really hard on himself lately, but he plays up to a standard,” Sandfort said of Krikke. “We said before the game, ‘Let’s go have fun,’ and that’s what he did. I’m proud of him for battling through it.”

Sandfort’s sixth three of the night – bringing him to a career-high 27 points – got the Hawkeye faithful on their feet.

McCaffery lauded the crowd of 4,532 in his press conference’s introductory statement.

“The players and coaches really appreciate it,” he said. “They were loud, engaged, and into the game. Clearly a difference in energy level.”

A little over two minutes later, Freeman got tagged with his fourth foul of the night. Minutes later, Krikke registered his third foul, but stayed in the game – saving a Josh Dix air-ball while falling out of bounds and firing to Sandfort for another triple to keep Iowa up 11. 

Dix’s midrange jumper with under a minute to go quelled any Wildcat comeback, and the Hakweyes emerged victorious, continuing their season for at least another game.

Sandfort admitted he should’ve had a ‘just have fun’ mindset earlier in the season, but for him, it’s better late than never. He said the NIT was never the event he grew up watching, but the now 21-year-old is joyous to keep living out his basketball dream and the Hawkeyes’ season of endurance.

“Once you get here, you’ve gone through life with these guys for the last six months,” Sandfort said. “Everybody’s dealt with loss, we’ve dealt with everybody being critical of us, we’ve dealt with losses of loved ones … We’ve always stuck together and that makes us special. Every opportunity we get we’re excited.”

“You never know when your last game is going to happen,” he continued. “So every opportunity is a blessing.”
More to Discover
More in Latest News
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds delivers the Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
A deeper look into Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ proposed mental health system realignment
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean walks off the field during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. DeJean suffered an injury in practice earlier this season, ending his third season with Iowa. The Volunteers defeated the Hawkeyes, 35-0.
Cooper DeJean doesn’t mind the waiting game
Iowa mens basketball head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a foul call during a mens basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes, 69-67.
Iowa men's basketball notebook | NIT controversy, scouting Kansas State
More in Men's Basketball
A March Madness sign is seen outside of Legacy Arena during the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Birmingham, Alabama on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Auburn faced against Iowa in the third game of the day. The Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes, 83-75.
Point/Counterpoint | Who will win the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship?
Mar 16, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza (55) shoots over Utah Jazz center Omer Yurtseven (77) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center.
Hawks in the NBA | March 11-17
Members of the Iowa basketball team gather in a huddle during a mens basketball game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 17, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers in overtime, 88-86.
Iowa men's basketball earns No. 3 seed, will take on Kansas State in first round of NIT
More in Sports
Iowa’s Ian Meyer makes a shot during the Hawkeye invitational at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Friday, April 14, 2023. The Hawkeyes are leading after round one of three at the two-day tournament with Iowa’s Mac McClear leading the team in fifth place.
Iowa men’s golf takes seventh place at All-American Intercollegiate
Iowa’s Gratt Reed celebrates after winning his 110-meter hurdle section during day two of the 2022 Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the University of Minnesota Track and Field Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Reed scored a time of 13.67 seconds.
Iowa kicks off outdoor track and field season with school records
Swimmers compete in the 200-yard fly during the final day of the Hawkeye Invitational at the University of Iowa Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Iowa competed against Northern Iowa, Iowa State, Coe College, Nebraska, Rutgers, New Mexico State, and Colorado State.
Iowa's Olivia Swalley talks introduction to swimming, importance of swim caps
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Carly Schrum, Photojournalist
she/her/hers
Carly is a freshman majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and potentially majoring in sustainability. She works at the Daily Iowan as a photojournalist.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in