Review | ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ is a satisfactory sequel

“Kung Fu Panda 4” is simultaneously average and anomalous. On the one hand, it continues the trend of repetitive sequels that simply rehash what worked before in the hopes that it will work again.

On the other hand, it represents something much rarer: a sequel that still manages to find ways to push the story forward despite its retreading of familiar ground.

For those who haven’t caught up with Po’s adventures since “Kung Fu Panda 3” in 2016, here’s a quick refresher:

The Kung Fu Panda series follows Po, an excitable panda voiced by Jack Black who literally falls into the mythic role of the Dragon Warrior and vows to protect the Valley of Peace.

By the end of the third film, he had finally found inner peace and became the warrior he was always meant to be. Now, Part Four sees Po struggling once more as he must select a new Dragon Warrior and face a new threat in the form of the villainous Chameleon, voiced by Viola Davis.

As far as fourth installments go, this is probably one of the best you’re going to find. For a franchise to get to this point and still maintain a somewhat high level of quality, it needs to have something left to say.

Po’s arc of learning to embrace change and pass down his old role is what made this film worth watching, even if everything around it is starting to show cracks.

The Kung Fu Panda films have always been defined by their exciting and dynamic action sequences, and these were certainly a standout feature of this film as well. There was one fight scene in particular that made great use of a floor tilting mechanic and another that was shrouded in fog and employed only silhouettes.

Comedy has always been a huge part of these films’ DNA as well, but the humor was hit and miss in Part Four. Still, the jokes that landed worked well, and I found myself laughing quite frequently.

Plot-wise, this film can’t help but feel more like an episode of a television show as opposed to a feature film like the previous three, though this is perhaps a side effect of being this deep into a franchise. By this point, it’s hard to come up with new conflicts that can be resolved in a way that feels natural and satisfying for both the audience and the characters.

Perhaps the biggest sin this film commits is the continued sidelining of the Furious Five. They were standout characters in the original, but they had less and less to do in each subsequent sequel, and I really can’t think of a good reason why they couldn’t have had a bigger role in this one too.

As far as new characters go, the clear standout was Awkwafina’s performance as Zhen, who served as a strong foil to Po as he looked for a worthy successor. I do not think that Awkwafina is a bad actress, although that is a common take online. But I think they could have found a more fitting voice for Zhen rather than an ill-fitting celebrity.

At the end of the day, “Kung Fu Panda 4” can most accurately be summed up as your favorite meal prepared by a lesser chef. It’s still your favorite meal and it’s great to have it again even if you’ve been given the same thing in the past.