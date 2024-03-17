Photos: Iowa baseball double header vs. Western Illinois

Iowa defeated Western Illinois in the first game of the doubleheader 17-7, at Duane Banks Field on Saturday.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Western Illinois Leathernecks with a score of 19-9 in the eighth inning, at Duane Banks Field on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes scored 5 runs in the first inning, whereas the Leathernecks scored 5 runs within the first three innings. Iowa Senior Mufler led the team with a .600 batting range average.

Northern Illinois Alexander Kyree hit a home run and three runs batted in.

The Hawkeyes will face off against The Grand View Vikings in Iowa City, on Wednesday, March 20.