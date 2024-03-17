The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa baseball double header vs. Western Illinois

Byline photo of Shaely Odean
Shaely Odean and Kathy Le
March 17, 2024

Iowa defeated Western Illinois in the first game of the doubleheader 17-7, at Duane Banks Field on Saturday.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Western Illinois Leathernecks with a score of 19-9 in the eighth inning, at Duane Banks Field on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes scored 5 runs in the first inning, whereas the Leathernecks scored 5 runs within the first three innings. Iowa Senior Mufler led the team with a .600 batting range average.

Northern Illinois Alexander Kyree hit a home run and three runs batted in.

The Hawkeyes will face off against The Grand View Vikings in Iowa City, on Wednesday, March 20.

Shaely Odean
Iowa pitcher Jack Young warms up during the first baseball game of a doubleheader between Iowa and Western Illinois on Saturday, March, 16, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the leathernecks 17-7 in the eighth inning. Young currently has six strike-outs this season.

About the Contributors
Shaely Odean, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Shaely Odean is a transfer student at the University of Iowa, currently in her third year. She is pursuing double majors in Journalism and Strategic Communications, as well as Sustainability Sciences. Shaely works as a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan, and her passion lies in environmental issues. Before joining the University of Iowa, she attended Kirkwood Community College, where she served as the photo editor for the Kirkwood Communique.
Kathy Le, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Kathy Le is a fourth-year student at The University of Iowa majoring in 3D design and Art History. This is her first year working as a photojournalist of Daily Iowan.
