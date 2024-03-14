The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa men’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes are underdogs against red-hot Ohio State squad in second round of Big Ten tournament
Pat McAfee Show to air live from Iowa City
2025 five-star Addie Deal commits to Iowa women’s basketball
Iowa House passes bill to regulate the amount of THC in consumable hemp products
No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball wins Big Ten Tournament, boasts two players on All-Tournament team
Advertisement

DITV: Newscast Mon Mar 4th, 2024

March 14, 2024
More to Discover
More in DITV Newscasts
DITV: Newscast Fri Mar 1st, 2024
DITV: Newscast Wed Feb 28th, 2024
DITV: Newscast Mon Feb 26th, 2024
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in