No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball wins Big Ten Tournament, boasts two players on All-Tournament team
Iowa men's basketball's Owen Freeman wins Big Ten Freshman of the Year Award
Ernst to seek No. 3 spot in Senate Republican leadership
With a big opportunity in front of it, Iowa men’s basketball disappoints on Senior Night
Iowa men's wrestler Zach Glazier falls in Big Ten title match, Hawkeyes finish fourth in team race
Iowa men’s basketball’s Owen Freeman wins Big Ten Freshman of the Year Award

The 6-foot-10 Freeman was a nine-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week honoree and is the second Hawkeye in program history to earn the designation.
Byline photo of Chris Meglio
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
March 12, 2024
Iowa+forward+Owen+Freeman+dunks+the+ball+during+a+men%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+Iowa+and+North+Florida+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Wednesday%2C+Nov.+17%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Ospreys%2C+103-78.+Freeman+scored+26+points+and+blocked+10+balls+for+Iowa.
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa forward Owen Freeman dunks the ball during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and North Florida at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Ospreys, 103-78. Freeman scored 26 points and blocked 10 balls for Iowa.

Iowa’s men’s basketball’s Owen Freeman is the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

The league coaches voted Freeman as the Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year along with Indiana’s Mackenzie Mgbako, though Freeman was voted as the sole winner of the award by Big Ten media. Hailing from Moline, Illinois, Freeman is the second Hawkeye in program history to win the award, the first being Jess Settles in 1993-94. 

Settles, who racked up 15.3 points and 7.5 boards per contest that season, is now a college basketball analyst for the Big Ten Network, lauded Freeman for the achievement.

“That was awesome. It means a lot to me, for him to take the time to reach out,” Freeman said of Settles’ words at media availability on Tuesday.

Freeman became the first Hawkeye selected to a Big Ten All-Freshman Team since 2020 and the seventh to do so under head coach Fran McCaffery. He earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors nine times throughout the season, which is the second-most all-time in Big Ten history.

Having complied all of the weekly awards, Freeman said he was “a little surprised” about having to share the honor with Mgbako, who averaged 12.2 points and four rebounds on 40.6 percent shooting for the Hoosiers. Freeman added he has “nothing but respect” for his counterpart.

Freeman led all Big Ten freshmen with 203 rebounds, 56 blocks, and five double-doubles. The 6-foot-10, 230-pounder finished second in field goal percentage and steals, as well as third in scoring.

“He’s got a great demeanor about him in terms of work ethic and preparation,” McCaffery said. “Very mature, young guy. That’s sometimes the hardest part, adjusting to the next level, but he’s done that extremely well.”

Over a season of 31 games, Freeman averaged 10.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.2 steals, and one assist on 63.6 percent shooting from the field and 66.7 percent from the free throw line.

“I’ve worked pretty hard for what I did, so I feel like it’s just God’s promises coming to fruition,” Freeman said. “Just all the work I’ve put in … I’m not really surprised by anything. If anything, there’s more I could’ve shown.”

McCaffery agreed that Freeman still hasn’t hit his ceiling yet. The head coach explained how the forward can still add a midrange and three-point jumper to his game, especially after setting screens.

Fourth-year guard Tony Perkins earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as voted by the coaches and was honorable mention by the media, while third-year forward Payton Sandfort earned third-team honors by both coaches and the media. 

Perkins noted Tuesday he was only an honorable mention last season but said he appreciated the boost in recognition, especially since it came from league coaches.

“I wish it was both [coaches and media], but it is what it is,” he said with a smile.

Freeman (coaches and media), second-year guard Josh Dix (media), and graduate forward Ben Krikke (media) all earned honorable mentions to the All-Big Ten squad. Krikke was also named Iowa’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient.

About the Contributors
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Chris Meglio is a first year student at the University of Iowa studying a double major in sport studies and journalism. He will be working as a sports journalist for The Daily Iowan covering women's volleyball for the fall sports season.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
