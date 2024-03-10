The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
No. 3, second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball escapes Nebraska in electric Big Ten Tournament Championship win
Recap | Kylie Welker defeats three-time defending champ, clinches national title for Iowa women’s wrestling
Rivaldo Marshall crowned 800-meter national champion, teammates earn All-American honors
Iowa men's wrestler Zach Glazier advances to Big Ten title match
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 3 Hawkeyes rematch Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament Championship
Advertisement

No. 3, second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball escapes Nebraska in electric Big Ten Tournament Championship win

Caitlin Clark finished 34 points despite a rough first half.
Byline photo of Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
March 10, 2024
Iowa+womens+basketball+players+celebrate+after+winning+the+Big+Ten+Tournament+title+at+the+Target+Center+in+Minneapolis+on+March+5.+Second-seeded+Iowa+defeated+third-seeded+Ohio+State%2C+105-72.
Matt Sindt
Iowa women’s basketball players celebrate after winning the Big Ten Tournament title at the Target Center in Minneapolis on March 5. Second-seeded Iowa defeated third-seeded Ohio State, 105-72.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The No. 3 and second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball team escaped the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 94-89, for the Hawkeyes’ third-straight Big Ten Championship inside Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday.

Caitlin Clark, despite scoring just four points in the first half on 0-for-9 from deep, finished the game with 34 points on 12-of-29 from the field and 5-of-17 from deep with seven rebounds and 12 assists.

Forward Hannah Stuelke finished with 25 points on 11-of-18 from the field and nine rebounds. Guard Kate Martin scored 13 points — all four makes from the field coming from three — and seven boards, and fellow guard Sydney Affolter poured in 11 points with 11 boards for the double-double.

Gabbie Marshall, one of the last Hawkeyes you’d want to leave open for three, opened the scoring in the first quarter with an uncontested trey.

But Clark missed her first six shots as the Cornhuskers also wanted the three — their cash cow this tournament. One from center Alexis Markowski was quite unexpected but hurt Iowa that much more as Nebraska opened with a 21-9 lead.

Offensive boards — nine in the first half — down low gave the Cornhuskers too many second- and third-chance looks, a simple matter of who wants it more. And Nebraska did for much of the first half.

But a three from second-year guard Taylor McCabe gave the Hawkeyes a boost upward to cut the Cornhusker lead to 23-17 going into the second.

Still, Nebraska’s height across the board aided its desire to persistently attack the paint with physicality. But the Hawkeyes returned the pressure down low, Clark opting for a layup as she continued to miss from deep — and quickly became visibly frustrated with it.

But eight Clark assists in the first half kept both her teammates going and this game closer than maybe it should have been. So with Jaz Shelley’s second Husker three coming at buzzer, Nebraska held a 46-35 lead at half.

Here we go

The Hawkeyes flipped the switch to open the second half.

A step-back mid-range from Clark got her going, and a deep three finally broke the cold streak. From there, she got into the groove she’s known for, pushing the offensive pace on her own terms. 

But a pair of bad turnovers slowed Iowa down, Nebraska speeding the Hawkeyes up and making it difficult for them to play at their own pace, and another Shelley three kept the Cornhuskers active.

Tight, aggressive Hawkeye defense down the stretch made the Cornhuskers frantic in really struggling to get easy looks, in turn shrinking their lead to 52-51 with two minutes left in the third quarter. Then a back-and-forth exchange of buckets ensued, the two teams ultimately tied at 58 apiece for an exciting final quarter.

That ping pong game continued into the fourth period, Clark facilitating offensive movement but Markowski ever-persistent in the paint on the other end.

Clark danced around the top of the key, seemingly clamped by Nebraska’s Kendall Moriarty, but she quickly hopped back to her left for a three that splashed through the net and put Iowa up two.

But a pair of Nebraska threes back-to-back but the Cornhuskers back up four, and the Hawkeyes were unable to convert on a handful of possessions in the final three minutes of the quarter.

A charge drawn on Clark led to desperation, although she hit a big three to cut Nebraska’s lead to five and force a timeout. From there, she found Stuelke down the court for a transition layup to cut the lead to three. After a Markowski layup, Iowa’s Kate Martin hit a massive corner three to make it a two-point game.

Iowa’s ball, Clark maneuvered her way down into the paint for a layup to tie it at 77 apiece.

Overtime.

Five-minutes to win it

Unselfish ball movement helped the Hawkeyes get out to a five-point lead early on, but the Cornhuskers responded with seven unanswered points for a lead by just two halfway through the period.

Martin, for some reason left wide open on the wing and dared to shoot, hit her second three of the game to retake the lead by a point, and a Clark free throw made it two.

Nebraska’s Logan Nissley responded with her own second three of the overtime, but Clark found separation to put Iowa up yet again by two. An interception in the passing lane forced an intentional foul, sending her to the free throw line that made Iowa’s lead four.

Cornhusker ball, 37.2 seconds left, Marshall stuffed Nissley’s three-point attempt, and a Stuelke’s offensive board and made free throws put Iowa up five, sealing the deal on a third-straight Big Ten Tournament Championship.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will take a week off from game action in preparation for the NCAA Tournament. They will hear their seeding announced on Selection Sunday on March 17 with the first round coming on March 22 and 23.

ESPN currently projects Iowa to be the one seed in the Albany region, meaning the Hawkeyes would host the first two rounds of the tournament inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark goes in for a layup during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Michigan at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 95-68.
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 3 Hawkeyes rematch Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament Championship
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Michigan at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 95-68.
Caitlin Clark compiles 15 assists, facilitates offense in No. 3 Iowa’s 95-68 win over Michigan in Big Ten Tournament semifinals
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark hypes up the crowd during a basketball game between No. 2 lowa and No. 7 Penn State at the TIAA Big Ten Womens Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, March 8, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 95-62.
Tale of two offenses in No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball’s 95-62 win over Penn State in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal
More in Featured
No. 4 157-pound Iowa’s Jared Franek wrestles No. 1 Penn State’s Levi Haines during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Live updates | Iowa men’s wrestling competes in Session III of Big Ten Championships
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark hypes up the crowd during a basketball game between No. 2 lowa and No. 7 Penn State at the TIAA Big Ten Womens Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, March 8, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 95-62.
Iowa women’s basketball advances to Big Ten Tournament championship with double-digit victory over Michigan
Fans line up outside of Xfinity Center before the mens Big Ten Wrestling Championships in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Live updates | Iowa men's wrestling competes in Session I of Big Ten Championships
More in Latest News
An official holds up Iowa 170-pound Kylie Welker arm after she defeated North Central College Yelena Makoyed during the second day of the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Recap | Kylie Welker defeats three-time defending champ, clinches national title for Iowa women’s wrestling
Fans watch the Larry Wieczorek Invitational Multi at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.
Rivaldo Marshall crowned 800-meter national champion, teammates earn All-American honors
No. 3 197-pound Iowa’s Zach Glazier defeats No. 2 Marylands Jaxon Smith for a spot in the championship during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Iowa men's wrestler Zach Glazier advances to Big Ten title match
About the Contributor
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in