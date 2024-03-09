The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 3 Hawkeyes rematch Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament Championship

Nebraska beat Maryland in the semifinals behind 30 points from Jaz Shelley.
Byline photo of Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
March 9, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+goes+in+for+a+layup+during+a+basketball+game+between+No.+2+Iowa+and+No.+6+Michigan+at+the+TIAA+Big+Ten+Women%E2%80%99s+Basketball+Tournament+at+Target+Center+in+Minneapolis%2C+Minn.%2C+on+Saturday%2C+March+9%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Wolverines%2C+95-68.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark goes in for a layup during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Michigan at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 95-68.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The No. 3 and second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball team will battle for its third-straight Big Ten Tournament Championship in a contest against fifth-seeded Nebraska inside Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes beat the Michigan Wolverines, 95-68, in the semifinals on Saturday behind yet another widespread scoring effort crucial to this team’s success.

Caitlin Clark, after a rough shooting outing in the quarterfinal game on Friday, scored 28 on 10-of-19 from the field — in addition to 15 assists that really fueled the Iowa offense.

Forward Hannah Stuelke scored 16, guard Kate Martin added 13, and guard Sydney Affolter was on triple-double watch en route to 12 points, eight assists, and seven boards.

The Cornhuskers, despite dropping one to Iowa earlier in the season, beat the Hawkeyes, 82-79, in a strong late-game comeback on Feb. 11. That victory came with the implementation of a box-and-one defense that constricted Iowa’s — and Clark’s — ability to find the bottom of the bucket in the fourth quarter.

“I would expect them to box-and-one us tomorrow — that’s something we worked on every single practice since that game,” Clark said. “We have the luxury of playing them twice. We know what to expect. I think we’re really prepared for it.”

Nebraska outlasted the fourth-seeded Michigan State Spartans, 73-61, on Friday. They then beat the Maryland Terrapins, 78-68, on Saturday to punch the ticket to the championship on Sunday.

In the latter game, Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley scored 30 points with six threes — and no other Cornhusker scored in double-digits. Shelley sat out for just 15 seconds of the game clock.

“Jaz, in my eyes, is one of the best players in the country,” Clark said. “She’s got range. She can shoot the ball … The way she can pass, she can shoot, she can penetrate — she just makes everybody around her better. She’s a lot of fun to go up against.”

Tip is set for 11 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on CBS.
About the Contributors
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
