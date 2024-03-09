The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 3 and second-seeded Hawkeyes advance, take on Michigan
Tale of two offenses in No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball’s 95-62 win over Penn State in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal
Iowa women’s wrestling's Emilie Gonzalez, Kylie Welker lead Hawkeyes on day one of national championships
Iowa women’s basketball advances to Big Ten Tournament semifinals with 95-62 victory over Penn State
Live updates | Iowa women's wrestling competes in Day 1 of NCWWC National Championships
Advertisement

DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark Passes Steph Curry, Iowa Advances to Semi-Finals of Big Ten Tournament

Caitlin Clark passed Steph Curry in three-pointers made in a single season in Iowa’s 95-62 win vs Penn State. Clark had an off day, but her teammates played lights out in front of a Hawkeye-friendly crowd on the road in Minneapolis.
Byline photo of Adam (AJ) Reistetter
Adam (AJ) Reistetter, DITV Digital Liaison
March 9, 2024
More to Discover
More in DITV
DITV Sports: Meet the Hawkeye - Olivia Swalley
DITV Sports: Meet the Hawkeye - Olivia Swalley
DITV: ReUnion Introduces Dress Code
DITV: ReUnion Introduces Dress Code
DITV: COGS Delivers Petition to President Wilson
DITV: COGS Delivers Petition to President Wilson
More in DITV Sports
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark gestures toward the crowd during a basketball game between No. 6 Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 93-83.
DITV Sports: Clark Becomes NCAA All Time Scoring Leader, Upsets #2 Ohio State
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walks onto the court during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73.
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark Declares for the WNBA Draft
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark holds up a three after making a three pointer during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Minnesota at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, MN, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 108-60. Clark completed 10 rebounds.
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark drops a 30-point triple-double in Iowa Women's Basketball blowout vs. Minnesota
About the Contributors
Adam (AJ) Reistetter, DITV Reporter
AJ Reisetter is a sophomore sports reporter for DITV. At the University of Iowa he is majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and minoring in Sports and Recreation Management. he loves reporting on every sport at Iowa but especially football, wrestling, and baseball.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in