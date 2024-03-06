The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: ReUnion Introduces Dress Code

The downtown Iowa City bar will be implementing a new dress code this weekend. DITV’s Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has the story on what will be banned and why.
Byline photo of Johnny Valtman
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
March 6, 2024
About the Contributor
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
