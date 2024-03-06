The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Nikki Haley drops presidential campaign
Iowa men's wrestling prepping for Big Ten Championships
The Athletic unanimously names Caitlin Clark National Player of the Year
Iowa women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark inks multi-year NIL deal with Panini America
Three takeaways | Solid pitching and timely hitting gets Iowa baseball back on track
DITV: ReUnion Introduces Dress Code
The downtown Iowa City bar will be implementing a new dress code this weekend. DITV’s Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has the story on what will be banned and why.
Johnny Valtman
,
DITV Assistant News Director
March 6, 2024
0
More to Discover
More in DITV
DITV: COGS Delivers Petition to President Wilson
DITV: Newscast Fri Mar 1st, 2024
DITV: Newscast Wed Feb 28th, 2024
More in DITV News
DITV: A Deeper Look - Into The Woods
DITV: Iowa City’s Culinary Culture is Showcased at Top Chef
DITV: Army ROTC Begins New Fitness Exams
About the Contributor
Johnny Valtman
, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
