The best shows to binge-watch this spring break

While out of class this spring break, check out some of the most popular titles these streaming platforms have to offer.
Madison Christenson, Arts Reporter
March 5, 2024
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
In need of something to binge-watch this spring break? Here are four of the best binge-able shows you can catch up on while your professor grades your midterm.

“The Umbrella Academy” on Netflix

In the past few weeks, it has been announced the hit sci-fi action-drama, “Umbrella Academy,” will release its fourth and final season this August. The show, initially created and adapted from the graphic novel of the same name by My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way, follows a group of children with super-human abilities who are trained by this mysterious figure for one goal: To save the world. Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan, and Aidan Gallagher star in this action drama about the plight of the super-human and familial love. 

“The Bear” on Hulu

One must-watch award show-sweeping series is “The Bear.” Starring Jeremy Allen White of “Shameless,” the show follows Carmy, nicknamed Bear, a classically trained chef who inherits his late brother’s Italian sandwich shop in Chicago. In the face of constant operational issues and staff infighting, Carmy tirelessly attempts to revive the restaurant into something more. Season 3 of “The Bear” returns this summer, making this spring break the perfect time to catch up.

“The Boys” on Amazon Prime Video  

Another show with a season making its way to air this summer is “The Boys.” Though the superhero genre is largely regarded as trite and overdone, “The Boys” takes a fresh perspective on the world of superheroes. Starring celebs like Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, and recently guest starring Jensen Ackles, this black comedy-action series takes a more realistic view of what a capitalistic world would really look like with superheroes.

“Succession” on Max

For those impatient few who need a completed show to binge, look no further than “Succession.” This year’s award season did not give enough love to the cast of the hit four-season series; with 75 nominations and 19 wins, the show wrapped up in May 2023, but the buzz is far from hushed. This dramedy follows the Roy family, led by patriarch Logan Roy, the head of the media conglomerate Waystar Royco, and his four grown children who will fight tooth and nail to take the place of their aging father. While the characters may not be likable throughout the show’s run, there is something about watching the abhorrent behavior displayed that makes the show a comical look at the powerful and wealthy.
