Iowa House passes bill to allow felons to run for federal office

A bill to allow felons to run for federal office passed the Iowa House on Tuesday.

The bill would carve out an exception in Iowa law for former President Donald Trump, who currently faces 91 felony charges in four separate indictments and prevent challenges to his eligibility to be on the ballot in Iowa.

The bill’s passage comes a day after the U.S. Supreme Court decided that Trump would be allowed on Colorado’s primary ballot.

The bill, House File 2610, would also ban ranked choice voting in the state, ban ballot drop boxes, add more barriers to absentee voting, and other changes to voter registration and terms for community hospital trustees.

The bill passed the Iowa House 61-35 Tuesday, squarely down party lines, and is onto the Iowa Senate next where a similar bill is eligible for floor debate.

Republicans say the bill protects “election integrity” and expands Republicans’ efforts to add what they see as protections against voter fraud. Democrats say Republicans’ efforts to protect against voter fraud instead hurt Iowan’s ability to vote.

Rep. Amy Nielsen, D-North Liberty, said that Republican’s efforts to restrict voting access since 2017 — when Republicans gained control of all the Iowa House, Senate, and the Governor’s office — have hurt Iowan’s ability to participate in Democracy.

“So we have a very good system in place for safe, free, and fair elections here in Iowa,” Nielsen said. “The only bad thing about it is how it makes it harder to vote for Iowans, and it has gotten harder every year since 2017.”

Nielsen offered an amendment that would create automatic voter registration, expand early voting to 45 days before the election, expand the use of absentee ballot drop boxes, and allow county auditors to establish satellite voting locations.

However, the amendment died on a party-line vote.

Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, said the bill would not harm voters, instead, it would protect Iowans votes from fraud.

“Voter suppression from these bills is a myth,” Kaufmann said. “It gives Iowans more time to vote. It ensures that our vote remains the most secure in the country.”

Alluding to challenges to Trump’s ballot eligibility by progressive groups across the country, Kaufmann said this bill ultimately protects the ballot against “left-wing activists.”

“And thank goodness it prevents activists from deciding who was on the ballot,” Kaufmann said. “It prevents activists from subverting the will of the people and therefore preventing what, in my opinion, would be a voting insurrection.”