The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa House passes bill to allow felons to run for federal office
Graduate student union delivers petition to UI president calling for end to student fees
Iowa men’s basketball seniors leave lasting impression stretching far beyond stats
Iowa women’s basketball senior class looking to cap off historic tenure with tournament run in March
Joe Biden crowned winner in Iowa Democratic caucuses
Advertisement

FilmScene combats Oscar viewership decrease in Iowa City

Many have begun to tune out the award show yet there is still a niche, passionate community.
Byline photo of Sophia Connolly
Sophia Connolly, Arts Reporter
March 5, 2024
Hollywood%2C+CA%2F+USA+-+July+26%2C+2018%3A+Oscar+golden+award+in+a+souvenir+store+on+Hollywood+Boulevard.+Success+and+victory+concept
Getty Images
Hollywood, CA/ USA – July 26, 2018: Oscar golden award in a souvenir store on Hollywood Boulevard. Success and victory concept

Cinema lovers across Iowa City are uniting March 10 to defend Hollywood’s most glamorous night of the year despite its recent dwindle in cultural relevancy.

Attributed to a recent jump in “snubbed” wins, viewership for the Oscars decreased by more than 50 percent, from 43.7 million viewers in 2014 to 18.7 million in 2023. With the 2021 Oscars holding the lowest ratings in the ceremony’s history, the once must-watch show has been steadily losing relevance.

Despite these numbers, FilmScene Event Manager Angie Mabeus reports an increase in attendance at their Oscars screenings. Last year, they drew in a crowd of around 300 people to the “Blue Carpet Bash.”

“I think we just kind of have the community factor a little bit more,” she said. “You can bring your friends here – you can get dressed up and [make it] an outing rather than staying at home.”

Dana Woolery, a member of the University of Iowa Bijou film board, said he had never attended an Oscars watch party before attending the bash.

He could never find a group of people interested in award shows in the past, but FilmScene’s event was the first time he encountered a group of people interested in watching the Oscars.

“I feel like people who watch the Oscars are a very niche subculture in cinema and the film community in general,” Woolery said.

Woolery added that the Oscars represented more than just awards and nominees. He also enjoys the in-person reactions — both positive and negative — and the discussions watch parties bring.

“[The Academy Award nominees] are kind of a reflection of the psyche of America and the psyche of the entertainment industry as a whole,” he said.

Shift manager at FilmScene Ashlyn Watson has attended the bash in previous years and intends to attend in 2024 as well. When she is not participating in work-related Oscar parties, though, she enjoys celebrating the awards by watching them with her friends.

With her friends, she described the environment as much more casual and laid back. She said watching the awards ceremony with them could be a lot more humorous as well.

However, while watching with her friends she is typically more laid back. With her strong interest in film, Watson prefers attending FilmScene’s watch party to properly celebrate as it allows her to celebrate the Oscars in a more dedicated format.

“The art and the culture and the ritual of going to movie theaters is something that I’m always going to promote,” Watson said. “That is really important to who I am and what I think I stand for personally.”

Unlike Watson, freshman Olivia Heller expressed a disinterest in watching the Oscars completely.

Regarding her interest in film, Heller was drawn to horror and romantic comedies. She said the Oscars served a frivolous value, and to her, the voting process was biased.

“I think the film should speak for itself,” Heller said. “It doesn’t need to get all the awards and to be honest, the people voting for the Oscars don’t represent the public as a whole or how the public is seeing art. It’s a very specific view that is voting.”

Watson believes that paying attention to the Oscars and film in general is important.

“Paying attention to film is kind of like keeping your finger on the pulse of society,” Watson said. “What has been said in film is a direct translation of what’s going on in our culture and our society at the moment … There are so many different worlds to explore whether they’re huge or small within film, that I think that’s incredibly important.”
More to Discover
More in Arts
A member of laughter club works on an exercise during an exercise at a laughter club meeting at the Iowa City Senior Center on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.
Senior Center Laughter Club is the best medicine
Thelma Trujillo, an English PhD candidate, looks at rugs at her home on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Trujillo will be a vendor at the International Womens Day Market at Big Grove Brewery on Friday, March 8.
UI English doctoral candidate brings rug art to IC
The ensemble cast sings “Ever After” during a performance of Into The Woods in the Theatre Building at the University of Iowa on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The show is running from March 1-3 and 7-9.
Behind the scenes: UI Theatre’s revives Sondheim classic ‘Into the Woods’
More in Events
Attendees view the art of the grand opening of latest exhibition A Year in Print at the Stanley Museum of Art Friday, March 1, 2024. (Kathy Le/ The Daily Iowan).
Stanley Museum of Art debuts ‘A Year in Print’ exhibit that highlights acclaimed artists
Live action Avatar: The Last Airbender prompts debate about the necessity of anime adaptations
Live action 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' prompts debate about the necessity of anime adaptations
Eventgoers mingle during the Big Queer Dating Show at Public Space One on Saturday, Feb. 24th, 2024, in Iowa City. (Ava Neumaier/The Daily Iowan)
Inside of Iowa City’s Big Queer Dating Show
About the Contributor
Sophia Connolly
(she/her/hers)
Sophia Connolly is a first-year honors student studying journalism and mass communications. She is interested in politics, community events and exploring unique perspectives. After college, she plans to go to law school or graduate school.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in