UI Lecture Committee to host Chasten Buttigieg

The spouse of U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Chasten has used his national profile to advocate for education.
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
March 4, 2024
Chasten Buttigieg speaks with CBS News correspondent David Begnaud at the 2023 Library of Congress National Book Festival, August 12.

The University of Iowa Lecture Committee is set to host New York Times Best Selling Author Chasten Buttigieg.

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of current U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary and the winner of the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucus Pete Buttigieg will speak at the Iowa Memorial Union Theater on March 19 at 7 p.m.

During the 2020 Democratic primaries, Chasten Buttigieg used social media to leverage his national profile to advocate for investment in public schools and improving education.

Chasten Buttigieg was also dubbed the winner of the “spouse primary” in 2020 by Politico Magazine.

More recently, Chasten Buttigieg has been vocal on social media, in speeches at other universities, and on social media about anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and book bans.

Chasten Buttigieg authored the New York Times Bestseller “I Have Something to Tell You,” a tale of his journey to finding acceptance as a gay man.
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
