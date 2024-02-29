The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa House debates educational quality, standards late Wednesday night

A pair of bills would require certain topics in social studies classrooms and require the Iowa Department of Education to review educational standards in the state.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
February 29, 2024
The+Iowa+State+Capitol+is+seen+in+Des+Moines+on+Wednesday%2C+Jan.+10%2C+2024.+
Ayrton Breckenridge
The Iowa State Capitol is seen in Des Moines on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

After a lengthy debate on the floor of the Iowa House, lawmakers approved a bill on party lines late Wednesday night that would reform social studies education in K-12 schools by mandating curriculum.

The bill, House File 2544, would dictate the historical events that social studies educators would be required to teach in each grade level. Proponents argue Iowa is lagging in social studies and civics education. Opponents say the bill would overburden social studies lessons and not give time for in-depth learning on the topics.  

The bill passed the Iowa House 58-37 with only Republicans in support, but three Republicans — Reps. Brent Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs; Thomas Jay Moore, R-Griswold; and Chad Ingels, R-Randalia  — joined all Democrats in opposing the bill. 

Republicans argue the bill would require more teachings on American history and would help Iowa compete because of the state’s lackluster scores in social studies and civics. 

“We must continue to teach our children our history including the trials and the tribulations and the triumphs and to cherish this great United States of America so that we can ensure its survival,” Rep. Brooke Boden, R-Indianola, said. 

Democrats say the bill would require too much to fit into K-12 education and that the goal of education is not to learn a definite number of topics, but instead to give a foundation and a life-long love for learning. 

“No one year of school can cover everything and in fact, no K-12 education needs to cover everything, because the goal of education is not to go through a list,” Rep. Elinor Levin, D-Iowa City, said. “The goal of education is to inspire lifelong learners like we seem to be surrounded by in this room.”  

The bill would also require undergraduate students at Iowa Board of Regent-controlled universities to pass a civics exam. If the student fails the exam, they must take remedial classes until they pass it. 

The bill also prohibits universities from awarding credit for classes that require “action civics or political activism.” 

Iowa House passes bill to review educational standards

Iowa House lawmakers passed a bill to require the Iowa Department of Education to complete a comprehensive review and provide recommendations for curriculum standards and graduation requirements. 

The Bill, House File 2545, passed the bill on party lines, 61-33, with only Republicans in support of the bill. 

House Republicans said the bill is necessary to address Iowa’s lagging status in education nationwide. 

“We can do better for Iowa students by not cutting, copying, and pasting a one-size-fits-all standard that has not been working here,” Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, said. 

Democrats offered an amendment to the bill that would have created a task force to review the state’s standards, offering more stakeholder input on the process. The amendment was defeated using technical procedures on party lines. 

“There needs to be a genuine discussion with stakeholders and not just having stakeholders, such as educators and administrators and people from all across Iowa, just make comments,” Rep. Molly Buck, D-Ankeny said. “I really think there needs to be a more diverse and comprehensive meeting of people at the table if we’re going to rewrite content standards.” 
About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Public Policy. Before his role as Politics Editor Liam was a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
