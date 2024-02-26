New York Times best-selling author John Green to visit UI

The University Lecture Committee invited New York Times best-selling author John Green to campus for a night.

The UI will award Green the Distinguished Lecturer Award on April 18 in the Iowa Memorial Union for his accomplishments in literature.

Green is a popular young adult novelist whose works include “Looking for Alaska,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” and “Paper Towns.”

“The Fault In Our Stars” and “Paper Towns” were adapted into fan-favorite films, and “Looking For Alaska” was developed into a Hulu limited series in 2019.

Other awards Green has received include a 2006 Michael L. Printz Award, a 2009 Edgar Award winner, and has been a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize multiple times.

Green is also well known online for being the co-creator of the YouTube channel and brand CrashCourse alongside his brother Hank Green. CrashCourse, which has over 15 million subscribers, teaches viewers about history and literature.

Over the past few years, Green has also amassed a TikTok following of 2.8 million and has become known for his advocacy for tuberculosis medications to be available worldwide.

Other speakers the University Lecture Committee has hosted in the last year include TikTok star Brittany Broski in September 2023 and actor Josh Peck in April 2023. The committee will host writer Ragen Chastain on Tuesday.