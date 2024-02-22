The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Social media reacts to Mick Foley, Victor Oladipo attending Iowa women's basketball game at Indiana
Indiana women's basketball's 'tenacious' defense too much for Iowa, Caitlin Clark to overcome
Iowa Raptor Project reopens to public after fire kills four birds
Iowa falls, 86-69, to Indiana as Caitlin Clark scores four points in the second half
UI requests regent approval for new parking ramp, Stead Family Children’s Hospital improvements
Advertisement

UI requests regent approval for new parking ramp, Stead Family Children’s Hospital improvements

The requests come ahead of the Iowa Board of Regents meeting on Wednesday.
Byline photo of Shreya Reddy
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
February 22, 2024
State+Board+of+Regents+members+lead+a+meeting+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+June+14%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett
State Board of Regents members lead a meeting in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The University of Iowa is requesting permission approval for five capital improvements at the Iowa Board of Regents meeting on Wednesday.

The total projected cost for the projects is estimated to be just over $100 million.

New parking ramp on west campus

The university is seeking regent approval to proceed with the project planning of a new parking ramp. The ramp would have 1,000-1,200 stalls and would be constructed west of the UI College of Dentistry.

Surface parking lots 33, 40, and 44 would be reconstructed to fit 500 to 550 parking stalls with the addition of the ramp.

Additionally, two Newton Road entrances by the college would be reconfigured.

The estimated cost of the project is $55-60 million and would be funded by parking improvement and replacement funds at the UI.

The project would help ease parking problems on the west campus by adding 800 spots, the regents agenda said.

The need for about 500-700 stalls also increased as the UI continues construction for the Health Sciences Academic building and new UIHC inpatient bed tower on the west side.

By adding this new ramp, parking for athletics, dentistry, and the Veterans Affairs hospital would be moved to the north of Newtown Road, allowing more space for UIHC and its new inpatient bed tower.

Stead Family Children’s Hospital capital improvements

The university is requesting approval to expand the Stead Family Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit by building out level seven, a space that is currently a shell space.

The regents approved permission to proceed with project planning for building out level eight of the NICU during its September meeting.

The project budget is set at $41 million and would be funded by the university hospitals building usage funds.

The level seven build-out would model that of the existing sixth floor of the NICU with the addition of 28 NICU patient rooms, a new formula and milk mixing room, and additional spaces.

With approval, the construction schedule is projected to begin in spring 2024 and ending fall 2026.

The university is also requesting the renovation of the first floor of the Medical Research Center. The renovated space would be used by the Department of Pathology and the histology lab in the Carver College of Medicine.

The project is estimated to cost $2.15 million and would be funded by Carver College of Medicine Gifts and Earnings.

The Medical Research Center needs repairs and cannot provide ongoing research space or continue with future research endeavors, according to the agenda.

The project would include a new lab, improvements to HVAC and plumbing, and improvements to lab support areas, equipment zones, and administrative offices.

Upon approval, construction is projected to begin in spring 2024 and end fall 2024.

IMU ballroom improvement

The university is seeking approval to restore the R. Wayne Riche Ballroom located in the Iowa Memorial Union on the third floor.

The space is being used as a temporary art museum space by the UI Museum of Art. With the construction of the new Stanley Museum of Art in 2022, the space is no longer needed.

The work would include repairing the ballroom’s vault ceiling, establishing a new entrance to the ballroom, and installing new interior finishes to accommodate its 5,100 square feet and 300 occupants.

If approved, construction would begin in the spring 2024 and end in the fall 2024.

Roy J. Carver Pavilion improvements

The university is requesting approval to replace one air handling unit on the lower level of the Roy J. Carver Pavilion.

The project is estimated to cost $3.6 million and would be funded by the university hospitals building usage funds.

$1.5 million in building renewal costs would be eliminated with this project.

The current air handling unit is experiencing reliability and energy efficiency issues.
More to Discover
More in Campus
Barry Schreier, director of University Counseling Service, sits inside his office at Westlawn on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Shreier obtained the directorial position two years ago following a move from Princeton, NJ. UCS will be moving to the Old Capitol Mall on (insert date), allowing for ease of access for students who live on the East side of campus. (Ben Smith/The Daily Iowan)
UI Scanlan Center conducts mental health and well-being study
A volunteer laughs with a resident during a Glamour Gals event at Melrose Meadows on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. Glamour gals aims to go to one retirement home per month and paint resident’s nails and make crafts.
New UI GlamourGals volunteer, paint nails of Melrose Meadows Retirement Community residents
The John Pappajohn Business Building is seen on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.
UI’s risk management and insurance program partners with health insurer Wellmark
About the Contributors
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Shreya Reddy is a freshman at the University of Iowa. Coming from a small town in Kansas, Shreya is double majoring in English and Political Science on the Pre-Law track. Before coming to the Daily Iowan, she has written for her neighborhood magazine and her schools literary magazine as well as writing an investigative journalism piece.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in