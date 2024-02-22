UI requests regent approval for new parking ramp, Stead Family Children’s Hospital improvements

The University of Iowa is requesting permission approval for five capital improvements at the Iowa Board of Regents meeting on Wednesday.

The total projected cost for the projects is estimated to be just over $100 million.

New parking ramp on west campus

The university is seeking regent approval to proceed with the project planning of a new parking ramp. The ramp would have 1,000-1,200 stalls and would be constructed west of the UI College of Dentistry.

Surface parking lots 33, 40, and 44 would be reconstructed to fit 500 to 550 parking stalls with the addition of the ramp.

Additionally, two Newton Road entrances by the college would be reconfigured.

The estimated cost of the project is $55-60 million and would be funded by parking improvement and replacement funds at the UI.

The project would help ease parking problems on the west campus by adding 800 spots, the regents agenda said.

The need for about 500-700 stalls also increased as the UI continues construction for the Health Sciences Academic building and new UIHC inpatient bed tower on the west side.

By adding this new ramp, parking for athletics, dentistry, and the Veterans Affairs hospital would be moved to the north of Newtown Road, allowing more space for UIHC and its new inpatient bed tower.

Stead Family Children’s Hospital capital improvements

The university is requesting approval to expand the Stead Family Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit by building out level seven, a space that is currently a shell space.

The regents approved permission to proceed with project planning for building out level eight of the NICU during its September meeting.

The project budget is set at $41 million and would be funded by the university hospitals building usage funds.

The level seven build-out would model that of the existing sixth floor of the NICU with the addition of 28 NICU patient rooms, a new formula and milk mixing room, and additional spaces.

With approval, the construction schedule is projected to begin in spring 2024 and ending fall 2026.

The university is also requesting the renovation of the first floor of the Medical Research Center. The renovated space would be used by the Department of Pathology and the histology lab in the Carver College of Medicine.

The project is estimated to cost $2.15 million and would be funded by Carver College of Medicine Gifts and Earnings.

The Medical Research Center needs repairs and cannot provide ongoing research space or continue with future research endeavors, according to the agenda.

The project would include a new lab, improvements to HVAC and plumbing, and improvements to lab support areas, equipment zones, and administrative offices.

Upon approval, construction is projected to begin in spring 2024 and end fall 2024.

IMU ballroom improvement

The university is seeking approval to restore the R. Wayne Riche Ballroom located in the Iowa Memorial Union on the third floor.

The space is being used as a temporary art museum space by the UI Museum of Art. With the construction of the new Stanley Museum of Art in 2022, the space is no longer needed.

The work would include repairing the ballroom’s vault ceiling, establishing a new entrance to the ballroom, and installing new interior finishes to accommodate its 5,100 square feet and 300 occupants.

If approved, construction would begin in the spring 2024 and end in the fall 2024.

Roy J. Carver Pavilion improvements

The university is requesting approval to replace one air handling unit on the lower level of the Roy J. Carver Pavilion.

The project is estimated to cost $3.6 million and would be funded by the university hospitals building usage funds.

$1.5 million in building renewal costs would be eliminated with this project.

The current air handling unit is experiencing reliability and energy efficiency issues.