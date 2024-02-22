Stay+Protected+With+INKAS+Safes+Manufacturing+Document+Safes

What to Store in a Document Safe

It is designed to keep paper items that you don’t want easily accessible to others. Some examples of items to keep in a home or office document safe include:

Passports, birth certificates, social security cards, and other identity documents

Property deeds, car titles, and other ownership paperwork

Stock and bond certificates

Wills, living trusts, and healthcare directives

Business contracts, shareholder agreements, and incorporation documents

Tax returns, bank and investment statements

Family photos, journals, or keepsakes

Cash, coins, checks, and other monetary items

Small jewelry, watches, or other valuables

Essentially, anything that you would have a hard time replacing if lost or stolen deserves a secure place inside a document safe.

Choosing the Right Locker

A document safe comes in many sizes and styles to fit different needs. Consider these factors when picking the right one:

Intended use: Safes made for home use are usually smaller than commercial document safes designed for offices. Think about your specific storage needs.

Lock type: Key locks, combination locks, biometric locks, and electronic locks all offer different levels of security. Match the lock to the sensitivity level of what you’re storing.

Fire protection: Look for safes with fire ratings of at least one hour to protect contents from heat damage.

Waterproofing: Fully waterproof safes protect against pipe leaks, flooding, or firefighting water damage.

Weight: The heftier the safe, the harder it will be to remove or break into. Steel thickness impacts the weight.

Size: Measure the space you have for the safe and the volume of items to store inside. Leave room for future document accumulation.

For moderate home use, a 0.5 cubic foot safe with a key or combination lock usually offers ample secure storage. Businesses may need larger safes of around 2 cubic feet or more.

INKAS safes are synonymous with solid construction and durability, which sets them apart from document safes. These safes are manufactured with precision, using high-quality materials to ensure maximum strength and stability. The outer shell is often made of reinforced steel to ensure resistance to physical abuse and is equipped with advanced locking mechanisms to thwart any attempts at unauthorized entry. They are often designed to be fire resistant, protecting against unforeseen disasters such as fires.