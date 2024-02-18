Graduating Hawkeyes wear new regalia for commencement

Hawkeyes donned a new version of black and gold regalia at their commencement ceremony last fall.

The change came after the University of Iowa acquired the new vendor Herff Jones, which offered a more sustainable and cheap option.

Hawkeye graduates will continue to wear a black gown with gold accents. However, a few changes have been made to the regalia depending on their student status at the university.

Undergraduate students receiving their bachelor’s degree will wear a black gown with a gold satin cuff, and “IOWA” embroidered in block letters. They will also have caps, or mortarboard, with a tassel that corresponds with the college they are graduating from.

Graduate students receiving their master’s degrees will now wear black gowns with gold piping along the front of the gown and will have an academic seal embroidered on the chest and caps. They will now have a hood attached to their gown that corresponds with their college, as opposed to the traditional black gown with a gold accent.

Doctoral students will now wear a black gown with gold velvet along the front and will have all the same regalia as the graduate students. Doctoral recipients will receive a tam, instead of the traditional cap.

Ashley Haines, director of channel marketing and college division sales at Herff Jones, said this new apparel that the university has chosen is the most sustainable option the vendor offers.

Haines said the material used for the apparel is EarthGrad, made from 100 percent recycled material, with 74 plastic bottles saved from the landfill in the making of one gown.

She said every gown made with this material saves the energy equivalent of 1.25 gallons of gas and significantly reduces the effects of global warming through fewer CO2 emissions.

“Our hope is that the prestige of the University of Iowa is reflected through our commitment to sustainability, quality, and brand enhancement,” Haines said.

The overall response from students has been positive. Chris Brewer, public relations manager at the UI, said that over 1,700 students graduated at the fall 2023 commencement ceremony. The regalia is required if UI students want to walk at the ceremony.

Brewer said the cost of the new regalia is $49, down $7 from previous years. This price does not include tassels or gratitude stoles.

There are a variety of ways for graduating students to place their regalia orders, with flexible options that have different modes of delivery and convenience.