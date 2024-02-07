The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: From High School to College, Owen Freeman and Brock Harding Continue to Grow

From AAU, to high school, to college, Owen Freeman and Brock Harding have developed their relationship on and off the court. DITV’s Brady Behrend has more on the freshmen duo.
Byline photo of Brady Behrend
Brady Behrend, DITV Reporter
February 7, 2024
About the Contributor
Brady Behrend, DITV Reporter
(he/him)
Brady Behrend is a Junior Journalism and Mass Communications major. This is his first year as a reporter for DITV and he is interested in sports and campus events.
