The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
New era afoot for Iowa football with Tim Lester OC hire
Iowa lawmakers quickly advance Gov. Reynolds’ bill defining men, women
Proposed legislation would cap tuition increases at 3 percent at Iowa’s public universities
Iowa Rep. Heather Hora announces reelection bid
UI Evans Scholarship golf caddy student program growing
Advertisement

DITV Sports: Eva Volpe Shines Once Again

DITV sports reporter Sarah Galla highlights Eva Volpe in the Iowa vs Nebraska gymnastics meet
Byline photo of Sarah Galla
Sarah Galla, DITV Reporter
February 7, 2024
More to Discover
More in DITV Sports
DITV Sports: From High School to College, Owen Freeman and Brock Harding Continue to Grow
DITV Sports: From High School to College, Owen Freeman and Brock Harding Continue to Grow
An Iowa fan holds a sign during a women’s basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Northwestern at sold-out Welsh Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois, on Wednesday Jan. 31, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 110- 74.
DITV Sports: Iowa Women's Basketball's Caitlin Clark becomes the Big Ten All-Time Scoring Leader
DITV Sports: Beth Goetz Introduced as New Iowa Athletic Director
DITV Sports: Beth Goetz Introduced as New Iowa Athletic Director
About the Contributor
Sarah Galla, DITV Reporter
she/her/hers
Sarah Galla is a rising juinior majoring in journalism. she currently is in her third year as a sports reporter for DITV and loves covering a variety of sports.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in