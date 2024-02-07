The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

New era afoot for Iowa football with Tim Lester OC hire
Iowa lawmakers quickly advance Gov. Reynolds’ bill defining men, women
Proposed legislation would cap tuition increases at 3 percent at Iowa’s public universities
Iowa Rep. Heather Hora announces reelection bid
UI Evans Scholarship golf caddy student program growing
DITV: Newscast Mon Feb 5th, 2024

February 7, 2024
DITV: The Update February 6th, 2024
DITV: The Update February 6th, 2024
Tess Haug, operations director for dance marathon, reacts while getting a haircut during the University of Iowa’s 30th Dance Marathon at the Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Haug was one of the students who donated their hair for pediatric cancer patients. She raised over $10,000 to shave her head.
Over 50 people donate their hair for UI Dance Marathon
istock
Doc Is In | How to utilize psychodermatology to its fullest extent
