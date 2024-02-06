The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
New era afoot for Iowa football
Iowa lawmakers quickly advance Gov. Reynolds’ bill defining men, women
Proposed legislation would cap tuition increases at 3 percent at Iowa’s public universities
Iowa Rep. Heather Hora announces reelection bid
UI Evans Scholarship golf caddy student program growing
Advertisement

Iowa City Fire Department discrimination lawsuit settled for $925,000

Former firefighter Sadie McDowell sued the city for claims of sexism, racism, and homophobia in the workplace.
Byline photo of Alejandro Rojas
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
February 6, 2024
The+Iowa+City+Council+holds+a+meeting+in+Iowa+City+on+Monday%2C+Nov.+6%2C+2023.
Ava Neumaier
The Iowa City Council holds a meeting in Iowa City on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Iowa City will pay former firefighter Sadie McDowell $925,000 in a settlement after she sued the city in 2022 on reported claims of sexism, racism, and homophobia in the workplace.

The Iowa City City Council approved a settlement agreement in the discrimination lawsuit on Tuesday between the city and McDowell, 41. 

McDowell attended the meeting Tuesday night and gave a brief but emotional speech during public comment. 

She called on the council to support a more equitable culture in the Iowa City Fire Department and provide better treatment for all people who seek help from public servants in Iowa City.

“This does not have to be the end of the story for the evolution of the ICFP and its service to its community,” McDowell said. 

Councilors did not discuss the settlement — nor was there other discussion from the public — and it was approved unanimously with other items on the consent calendar.

McDowell declined to comment after the meeting about the settlement.

The total settlement agreement is $925,000. According to the city’s agenda packet, $500,000 of the settlement is coming from the city out of pocket and will be taken from the city’s risk management fund. The city’s insurance is paying the remainder of the settlement.

Breakdown of where money goes:

  • $516,308.07 paid to McDowell directly
  • $371,191.93 paid to McDowell’s legal counsel
  • $37,500 paid to the Municipal Fire & Police Retirement System

McDowell’s lawsuit was slated for a July 30 trial start date at the Johnson County Courthouse.

In a 19-page filing in 2022, lawyers for McDowell listed some of the treatment she received while at the fire department. 

This included reportedly receiving praise as the “only good woman” who served in the department and overheard coworkers commenting on female employees’ appearance and dating history. 

The filing states that McDowell was reportedly subjected to unwanted and nonconsensual kissing and groping by another firefighter in 2017. 

McDowell also reportedly worked with a captain who asked her to drive them around the downtown loop when students were out partying so male firefighters could “ogle young women” and comment on their appearance.

Coworkers also reportedly made comments, including how Black people from Chicago were “ruining” Iowa City, and homophobic remarks, such as that teenagers come out as gay to be “cool.”

Because of everything she saw and heard, as well as what she was subjected to, McDowell reportedly developed depression and stress, according to the 2022 filing. She took time off and has since left the department.
More to Discover
More in City Council
The Iowa City Council holds a meeting in Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Iowa City officials explain ins and outs of zoning codes
2320 Taylor Dr. is seen next to Wetherby Park in Iowa City on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.
Iowa City converting unused southside rental properties to affordable housing, park space
The Iowa City Council holds a meeting in Iowa City on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
Iowa City begins process to update comprehensive plan
About the Contributors
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
Ava Neumaier, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Ava Neumaier is a first-year student at the University of Iowa, majoring in English & Creative Writing. She was the Editor-in-Chief of her high school yearbook in New York, and has interned for a New York Times photographer. She enjoys taking pictures of performances and student life.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in