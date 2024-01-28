Iowa women’s wrestling notebook | Hawkeyes dominate in the Hoosier State

Following a stellar performance at the Iowa Duals on Jan. 21, the Iowa women’s wrestling squad headed east to Fort Wayne, Indiana, for a busy weekend.

On Jan. 26, the Hawkeyes competed in the three-team Indiana Tech Warrior Duals. Iowa easily defeated Campbellsville, 42-2, and dispatched Indiana Tech, 42-0.

The next day, the Hawkeyes got up bright and early for the Warrior Open. Iowa dominated the event and won four individual championships along with four silver medals.

Campbellsville

Iowa kicked off the long weekend with a win over the Campbellsville Tigers. Though the Tigers came in with a record of 10-3, they were no match for a strong Hawkeye squad.

As she usually does, Emilie Gonzalez got Iowa off to a fast start with a victory via technical fall over Kiley McNerney in the 111-pound match.

At 109 pounds, second-year Ava Bayless dispatched Gabrielle Medeiros in a 15-4 whitewash to extend the Hawkeye lead to 8-1.

After Briana Gonzalez watched her sister win her first match, she pinned Icart Galumette nearly three minutes into the bout to pad the Iowa lead.

The Hawkeyes earned three more victories to increase their lead to 21-2, which set the stage for fourth-year Emmily Patneaud. In her first career match with the Black and Gold, Patneuad defeated Gabriella Perez, 4-0.

Patenuad’s victory was significant considering Iowa is down two starters in the 136 weight class. Lilly Luft will continue to be the primary option, but Patneaud should provide valuable depth as the season continues.

Dominating performances by Haley Ward and Jaycee Foeller wrapped up the dual.

With the victory, the Hawkeyes improved to 14-0 on the season.

Indiana Tech

After a short rest, the Hawkeyes returned to the mat to face the Indiana Tech Warriors, who came into the dual 9-7.

Both Gonzalez twins dominated their matches without allowing a point in the process. Sandwiched in between them was Bayless, who earned a 6-0 victory via decision.

Ava Rose defeated Aubree Kuhns in the 123-pound bout, and in the blink of an eye, the Hawkeyes were already in control.

Allie Baudhuin and Sierra Brown joined the party with victories at 130 and 136 pounds, respectively. These wins gave Iowa a 23-0 lead, and the dual was pretty much over.

Over the final four matches of the bout, the Hawkeyes earned three straight pins, courtesy of Ella Schmit, Bella Mir, and Kylie Welker. Once again, Foeller put the finishing touches on with a dominating triumph over Grace Foering.

With the win, Iowa improved to 15-0 on the season.

Warrior Open

After rolling through both matches on Friday afternoon, the Hawkeyes had a quick turnaround as they competed in the Indiana Tech Warrior Open the following day.

In all, Iowa captured four individual titles while earning four silver medals.

First-year Luft won the championship at 136 pounds with a victory over Zaynah McBryde. Luft pinned McBryde just one week ago at the Iowa Duals inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

It was an all-Hawkeye affair in the 143-pound final, with Reese Larramendy and Schmit battling for the championship. Larramendy defeated her teammate, 13-6.

Iowa once again had two wrestlers vying for the title in the 170-pound final. Ultimately, second-year Welker emerged victorious over first-year Ward with an 11-0 win.

Finally, third-year Foeller put the cherry on top of yet another special weekend of wrestling with a 7-0 victory over Maquoia Bernabe of Cumberlands.

Sterling Dias (101 pounds) and Rose Cassioppi (109 pounds) also earned silver medals alongside Schmit and Ward.

Up next

Iowa returns to the mat on Jan. 31 when it travels to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to take on the Sioux Falls Cougars. It will be Iowa’s final dual meet of the season.

The event will begin at 6 p.m., and a live stream can be found at hawkeyesports.com.