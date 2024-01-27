Photos: No. 5 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Nebraska

No. 5 Iowa defeated Nebraska, 92-73, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd.

The Hawkeyes led the Huskers at halftime, 36-31, but pulled away in the final two quarters.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 38 points, 35 minutes of playing time, and shot 12 for 22 in field goal attempts.

Nebraska guard Jan Shelley led the Huskers in scoring with 19 points, 37 minutes of playing time, and shot 7 for 17 in field goal attempts.

The Hawkeyes led in field goal, three-pointer, and free throw percentages with 52.5, 41.4, and 81.8 respectively. The Huskers trailed in all three categories sitting at 39.0 percent for field goals, 34.5 percent for three-pointers, and 68.0 percent in free throw attempts.

Next, Iowa will take on Northwestern in Evanston, Illi., on Wednesday, Jan. 31.