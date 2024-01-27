The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: No. 5 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Nebraska

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Grace Smith and Ayrton Breckenridge
January 27, 2024

No. 5 Iowa defeated Nebraska, 92-73, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd.

The Hawkeyes led the Huskers at halftime, 36-31, but pulled away in the final two quarters. 

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 38 points, 35 minutes of playing time, and shot 12 for 22 in field goal attempts. 

Nebraska guard Jan Shelley led the Huskers in scoring with 19 points, 37 minutes of playing time, and shot 7 for 17 in field goal attempts. 

The Hawkeyes led in field goal, three-pointer, and free throw percentages with 52.5, 41.4, and 81.8 respectively. The Huskers trailed in all three categories sitting at 39.0 percent for field goals, 34.5 percent for three-pointers, and 68.0 percent in free throw attempts. 

Next, Iowa will take on Northwestern in Evanston, Illi., on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

2024_01_27_IowaWBBvNebraska_GSAB_0001
Gallery22 Photos
Grace Smith
Iowa huddles up during a women’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and Nebraska in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 93-72.

About the Contributors
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
