Man accused of stealing from Carver-Hawkeye Arena reaches plea deal Friday

Carlos Scott Jr., a Chicago man charged with stealing from Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 4, 2023, reached a plea deal Friday.

The deal reduced Scott’s initial seven counts of second-degree burglary to two counts with one count of second-degree theft. Scott pleaded not guilty on May 5 to the original seven counts but changed to a plea of guilty on Friday.

Scott faced a maximum of 70 years in prison for his initial charges. Each count of second-degree burglary carries a maximum of 10 years in prison, but the reduced charges combined carry a maximum sentence of 25 years.

Scott’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 1, 2024, at the Johnson County Courthouse.

The charges stem from a report the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety received on March 4, 2023, about items missing from the locker room that Iowa State University gymnastics was using in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Court documents state Scott was seen by video surveillance entering Carver during the Iowa/Iowa State women’s gymnastics meet.

Scott purchased a ticket for the meet and proceeded directly to the service elevator, down the service tunnel, and into the locker room area of the arena.

From 5:40 p.m. to 8:16 p.m., Scott was seen entering the ISU gymnastics locker room, the UI’s women’s basketball locker room, and the UI gymnastics locker room.

Scott is seen leaving the arena with a sweatshirt he was not wearing when he entered. Both UI gymnastics and ISU gymnastics teams reported $1,200 in cash, five gift cards totaling $130, a necklace, and AirPod Pros were stolen around this time.

During its investigation, UIPD discovered video surveillance of Scott stealing from the arena in February 2023.

Scott attended the Iowa gymnastics meet against Rutgers on Feb. 18, 2023. Scott was seen stealing a black and yellow cushioned folding chair from an area designated for officials during the meet.