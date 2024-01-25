The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa City police arrest three suspects for shots fired on Christmas morning

Two Iowa City residents and one Coralville resident were charged with reckless use of a firearm and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.
Byline photo of Alejandro Rojas
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
January 25, 2024
Alex Snyder
An Iowa City Police car is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

The Iowa City Police Department made three arrests in connection to shots fired on Dec. 25, 2023, according to a press release Thursday.

ICPD arrested Coralville resident Bhupi Singh, 21, and Iowa City residents Gurpreet Singh, 22, and Satnam Singh, 27. All three were charged with one count of reckless use of a firearm, and one count of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

According to the criminal complaints linked in the press release, all three men were seen on video firing guns in a public space.

On Dec. 25, police responded to reports of shots fired on the 200 block of S. Van Buren St. in the early morning hours. A press release at the time wrote that police were investigating the scene and that multiple individuals were in custody.

The area has seen similar crimes occur in the past, including one person being shot and killed outside H-Bar, a hookah bar located on South Van Buren Street, in October 2022.

Reckless use of a firearm can be a class C or class D felony, an aggravated misdemeanor, or a simple misdemeanor under Iowa law. Police documents did not clarify which version of the charge the three arrested individuals were given.

Use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law.
About the Contributor
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
