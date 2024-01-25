Iowa City police arrest three suspects for shots fired on Christmas morning

The Iowa City Police Department made three arrests in connection to shots fired on Dec. 25, 2023, according to a press release Thursday.

ICPD arrested Coralville resident Bhupi Singh, 21, and Iowa City residents Gurpreet Singh, 22, and Satnam Singh, 27. All three were charged with one count of reckless use of a firearm, and one count of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

According to the criminal complaints linked in the press release, all three men were seen on video firing guns in a public space.

On Dec. 25, police responded to reports of shots fired on the 200 block of S. Van Buren St. in the early morning hours. A press release at the time wrote that police were investigating the scene and that multiple individuals were in custody.

The area has seen similar crimes occur in the past, including one person being shot and killed outside H-Bar, a hookah bar located on South Van Buren Street, in October 2022.

Reckless use of a firearm can be a class C or class D felony, an aggravated misdemeanor, or a simple misdemeanor under Iowa law. Police documents did not clarify which version of the charge the three arrested individuals were given.

Use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law.