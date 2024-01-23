UI student Makéna Solberg’s lawsuit against former FIJI member Broc Hawkins dismissed

University of Iowa student Makéna Solberg’s lawsuit due to a reported sexual assault by former Phi Gamma Delta member Broc Hawkins was dismissed with prejudice by the courts on Monday. The filing, one page in length, provided no reasoning for the dismissal.

Solberg filed a lawsuit in September 2020 against Hawkins claiming he spread video or photographs of her being sexually assaulted at a Phi Gamma Delta, or FIJI, fraternity party in September 2020.

According to court documents, the video or photographs were reportedly widely circulated, leading Solberg to discover she had been sexually assaulted at the party.

Former FIJI members Carson Steffen and Jacob Meloan, the two accused of perpetrating the assault, will stand trial on Nov. 5 in Tama County.

The court case started in 2021 but has been delayed after numerous filings by lawyers for the defense and plaintiff. This included a series of filings in August and September 2023, in which the defense successfully argued for the moving of the trial to Tama County due to extensive media coverage.

More recently, a Johnson County judge dismissed Meloan’s separate but related of libel and slander lawsuit that named several students, faculty, and friends of Solberg. According to files dismissing the lawsuit, Meloan had failed to properly serve — or provide legal documents relating to the lawsuit — to the defendants he was suing.

Alejandro Rojas contributed to this report.






