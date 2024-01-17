Iowa City Fire Department responds to fire on East Burlington Street

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Iowa City law enforcement responded to a fire on Wednesday at 316 E. Burlington St.

Law enforcement told The Daily Iowan the fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.

Police blocked westbound traffic and told residents to avoid the area. Iowa City Public Safety posted about the fire on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 2:46 p.m.

The fire was in a complex that houses apartments and businesses, including the former location of Cactus Mexican Restaurant and Cantina.

ICFD is responding to a fire in the 300 Block of Burlington Street. Westbound traffic is blocked. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/B4jRaJnvzN — Iowa City Public Safety (@ICPublicSafety) January 17, 2024

Emily Nyberg contributed to this post.