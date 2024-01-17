The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa City Fire Department responds to fire on East Burlington Street

The fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.
Byline photo of Sabine Martin
Sabine Martin, Executive Editor
January 17, 2024
The+Iowa+City+Fire+Department+responds+to+a+fire+at+316+E.+Burlington+St.+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+Jan.+17%2C+2024.
Emily Nyberg
The Iowa City Fire Department responds to a fire at 316 E. Burlington St. in Iowa City on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Iowa City law enforcement responded to a fire on Wednesday at 316 E. Burlington St.

Law enforcement told The Daily Iowan the fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.

Police blocked westbound traffic and told residents to avoid the area. Iowa City Public Safety posted about the fire on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 2:46 p.m.

The fire was in a complex that houses apartments and businesses, including the former location of Cactus Mexican Restaurant and Cantina.

 

Emily Nyberg contributed to this post.
