The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball pounds Wisconsin, 96-50, behind efficient offensive night
IC City Council adopts lower height limit for residential buildings in northside
Iowa caucuses see record-low voter turnout
Iowa men’s and women’s basketball play games through poor weather despite cancellations across the state.
‘Chicago Toughness:’ Guard Sydney Affolter brings unmatched energy to Iowa women’s basketball squad.
Advertisement

IC City Council adopts lower height limit for residential buildings in northside

This lower limit is a result of the Northside Neighborhood Association wanting smaller buildings to be consistent with the neighborhood as well as potentially more affordable.
Byline photo of Isabelle Foland
Isabelle Foland, News Reporter
January 16, 2024
The+Iowa+City+City+Council+sits+at+a+panel+during+a+meeting+at+City+Hall+on+Tuesday%2C+April+18%2C+2023.+
Darren Chen
The Iowa City City Council sits at a panel during a meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

The height limit for new single-family and duplex buildings in Iowa City’s northside will now be 27 feet as opposed to 35 feet after a 5-1 city council vote approving the change Tuesday night.

These residential buildings in the northside area were previously allowed to be 35 feet tall, which is about three stories. Members of the Northside Neighborhood Association approached city officials in August with a desire to lower this height limit to 27 feet. 

The association’s reasoning behind this amendment is to keep new developments in the neighborhood — home to many historic buildings — consistent with its surrounding characteristics. 

Proponents of lowering the height limit also said it may help encourage affordable housing to be built because a smaller building would mean less room for occupants and potentially lower rent. This change could deter developers from coming in to build large complexes.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended keeping the current 35-foot standard to the city council. In subsequent meetings discussing this amendment, city staff have said they do not see the current code as an incentive for building large, unsightly buildings as most current buildings in the area are around 27 feet.

Height limits can vary widely from city to city. For example, the City of Coralville’s zoning code states that a single-family residential building can be as tall as 40 feet.

Mayor Bruce Teague voted against the amendment on Tuesday, and councilor Josh Moe recused himself from the vote.

In past meetings, most city councilors have voted to reduce the height limit. An ordinance must be considered and voted upon by the council three times before passage, and the past two votes on this ordinance have seen Teague as the lone dissenting vote.

At the Dec. 12 city council meeting, Teague said this amendment wouldn’t lend to encouraging diverse housing types within neighborhoods, which is a priority the city has outlined in its strategic plan.
More to Discover
More in City Council
The Iowa City Council holds a meeting in Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Iowa City’s unionized employees receive bonus, wage increase
The Iowa City Council holds a meeting in Iowa City on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
Iowa City postpones Martin Luther King Jr. Day events due to cold weather
Iowa City candidate Mandi Remington poses for a portrait during a City Council candidate meet in greet at Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City on Monday, Oct, 23, 2023.
Mandi Remington announces run for Johnson County Board of Supervisors
About the Contributors
Isabelle Foland, News Reporter
(she/her)
Isabelle Foland is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Spanish. She is a second-year news reporter at The Daily Iowan, reporting mainly on Iowa City City Council. She is from Missouri Valley, Iowa and has reported for her hometown paper prior to her time at The DI.
Darren Chen
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in