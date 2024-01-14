The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Caitlin Clark scores 30 as No. 3 Iowa beats No. 14 Indiana, 84-57
Photos: No. 3 Iowa women's basketball vs. No. 14 Indiana
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drills buzzer-beater three to end first half
Photos: A week of snow in Iowa City
Samantha Cary becomes Iowa’s first National Women’s Soccer League draftee
Advertisement

Caitlin Clark scores 30 as No. 3 Iowa beats No. 14 Indiana, 84-57

Iowa guard Molly Davis also notched a career-high 18 points.
Byline photo of Cooper Worth
Cooper Worth, Pregame Reporter
January 14, 2024
Iowa+guard+Molly+Davis+dribbles+down+the+court+during+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+Iowa+and+Indiana+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Saturday%2C+Jan.+13%2C+2024.+Davis+recorded+a+career-high+in+points+with+Iowa+with+18.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Hoosiers%2C+84-57.+
Emily Nyberg
Iowa guard Molly Davis dribbles down the court during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Davis recorded a career-high in points with Iowa with 18. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers, 84-57.

The No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball team decisively bested No. 14 Indiana, 84-57, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday night in its toughest Big Ten competition it’s faced so far this season. 

The Hoosiers came into the game riding a 13-game win streak and possessed the second-best record in the Big Ten at 14-1 behind star forward Mackenzie Holmes, who leads the Hoosiers in points and rebounds per game at 19.7 and 7.3, respectively.

Poor weather, which included temperatures below 0°F and 20 inches of snow dropped on Iowa City over the past week, threatened the game from even taking place, as the Hoosiers arrived later than usual in Iowa City on Saturday morning.

The weather didn’t stop the fans, however, and Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said in the post-game press conference that she couldn’t remember another time it was that loud in Carver.

“We’re not supposed to be outside because of the wind chill, and we had 14,000 people in here; It’s absolutely amazing,” she said. “It’s dangerous outside, but our fans don’t care, and I’m just so thankful for that.”

Iowa was once again led by star guard Caitlin Clark, who finished with a double-double of 30 points and 11 assists while also grabbing five rebounds. Guards Molly Davis and Gabbie Marshall were Iowa’s next leading scorers with 18 and 12, respectively.

Iowa got off to a rough start shooting, going 2-of-13 from behind the arc in the first quarter, with the team mainly gaining success due to mistakes made by Indiana, including the Hoosiers committing seven turnovers in the first 15 minutes of play. 

Both teams exchanged leads in the first quarter until Clark started to find her shot in the second, hitting back-to-back contested threes during the early minutes of the quarter. Later, it was the Molly Davis show on both sides of the court as the fifth-year scored seven points and forced a turnover.

Davis’s 18 points marks a career high for the Central Michigan transfer during her time in the Black and Gold. Bluder said that even though Davis shined offensively, she was more impressed by the way she played defense.

“I thought she did a tremendous job leading our team,” Bluder said. 

An emotional Davis reflected after the game on her journey from Central Michigan to Iowa City and how she was thankful Bluder and the coaching staff gave her an opportunity to play for Iowa.

Still, it was still difficult to outshine Clark, who hit two threes with less than a minute remaining in the quarter, including a step-back buzzer-beater with only three seconds remaining.

Extending the lead

The Hoosiers still managed to keep it close during the early minutes of the second half behind leading scorer Mackenzie Holmes, who finished the game with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Iowa was able to stifle any offense the Hoosiers had going, though, and Bluder’s squad was able to hold Indiana to just 20 points in the second half. 

“That second half I thought was beautiful,” Bluder said. “I thought our players really played well together — defensively and offensively.”

The momentum continued for the Hawkeyes in the third quarter with Clark once again having consecutive possessions of nailing back-to-back threes as well as Marshall going two of three from behind the arc.

And guard Kate Martin notched her 10th point and 12th rebound in the evening — the former setting her above 1,000 career points while at Iowa.

Clark hit a three-pointer from the logo with less than two minutes remaining, and Iowa would go into the fourth quarter up 17. 

Momentary scare

The crowd erupted after a Davis layup a minute into the fourth quarter but would be silenced in shock moments later after Clark appeared to hobble on one leg and look visibly in pain. 

She would exit the game shortly after and head to the locker room but reappeared moments later and checked back into the game with a little over eight minutes remaining. 

With Clark back in the lineup, the Hawkeyes went on another run, with Marshall hitting her fourth three of the game and guard Sydney Affolter notching her first points of the game with a corner three off of the assist from Clark.

By 1:19 in the fourth, all starters besides Davis were subbed out, and Iowa went on to a decisive 84-57 victory over Indiana. 

Up next

Iowa returns to action on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at home against the 8-8 overall Wisconsin Badgers, who the Hawkeyes already defeated earlier this season, 87-65, on the road in Madison.
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Iowa defender Samantha Cary runs onto the field before a soccer game between Iowa and Illinois at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Sunday’s game marked Iowa’s Big 10 home opener. The Hawkeyes and the Fighting Illini tied 1-1.
Samantha Cary becomes Iowa’s first National Women’s Soccer League draftee
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland waits for questions from the media during Iowa football media day at Iowa football’s practice field on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland will not return to Hawkeyes next season
Iowa’s No. 2 136-pound Nanea Estrella waves to the crowd during the Trailblazer Duals between No. 3 Iowa, No. 6 Sacred Heart, No. 13 Presbyterian, and No. 11 Lindenwood at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Iowa women’s wrestling made history on Sunday, hosting the first women’s wrestling dual in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated Presbyterian, 44-1, Lindenwood, 43-0, and Sacred Heart, 40-4.
Iowa women's wrestler Nanea Estrella announces season-ending injury
More in Featured
Students sled and snowboard on the Pentacrest on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Several classes were canceled because of the weather. Snow totals in Iowa City were as high as 10.5 inches. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
UI's first day of spring classes moved online or canceled due to extreme winter weather
Iowa players celebrate following a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. The Hawkeyes continue a Big Ten-best 11-game winning streak. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73.
No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball crushes Purdue, extends win streak to 13
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley stand on stage during the fifth Republican Presidential Primary Debate in Sheslow Auditorium at Drake University in Des Moines on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. The debate between Haley and DeSantis was broadcasted on CNN. Former President Donald Trump qualified for the debate but held a separate town hall at the same time on Fox News.
Haley, DeSantis take the stage at CNN Iowa debate ahead of caucuses
More in Latest News
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke celebrates a basket during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Stuelke played for 23 minutes and 17 minutes, shooting 2-of-4 in the paint. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 84-57.
Photos: No. 3 Iowa women's basketball vs. No. 14 Indiana
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Drake at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Today marks Clark’s 44th double-double with 35 points and 10 assists. The Hawkeyes defeated the Bulldogs in the sold-out arena, 113-90.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drills buzzer-beater three to end first half
University of Iowa student Thumini Dias watches snowfall for the first time on the UI campus in Iowa City on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. A snowstorm swept across Iowa on Jan. 9, and Iowa City reported 15 inches of snow as of 8 p.m. that day.
Photos: A week of snow in Iowa City
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in