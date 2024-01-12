The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa men's basketball earns signature win, topping Nebraska with defensive adjustments, balanced offense in 18-point triumph
Photos: No. 23 Iowa gymnastics vs. No. 21 Washington
Iowa men's wrestling prevails over Nebraska in Big Ten opener
Iowa track and field throwers make 2024 debut at Hawkeye Invitational
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland will not return to Hawkeyes next season
Advertisement

Iowa men’s wrestling prevails over Nebraska in Big Ten opener

The Hawkeyes’ 23-10 win on Friday marks their 15th straight dual meet victory over the Cornhuskers.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
January 12, 2024
Iowa%E2%80%99s+174-pound+Patrick+Kennedy+wrestles+Columbia%E2%80%99s+Garrett+Bilgrav+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City+on+Friday%2C+Dec.+8%2C+2023.
Sara Stumpff
Iowa’s 174-pound Patrick Kennedy wrestles Columbia’s Garrett Bilgrav at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

A blizzard didn’t stop the No. 3 Iowa men’s wrestling team from going into Lincoln and taking care of business.

The Hawkeyes opened their Big Ten schedule with a 22-10 win over the sixth-ranked Cornhuskers, marking Iowa’s 15th straight dual meet victory against rival Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes won seven of the 10 bouts and are now 5-0 on the season.

Results

All rankings via Intermat

125 POUNDS: No. 5 Drake Ayala (IA) over No. 7 Caleb Smith (NE) via decision 

It seems Ayala’s confidence has continued to build this season. He showed aggression in his 7-3 win Friday night.

133 POUNDS:  No. 30 Jacob Van Dee (NE) over No. 7 Brody Teske (IA) via 10-4 decision 

141 POUNDS: No. 1 Real Woods (IA) over No. 7 Brock Hardy (NE) via decision 

Woods and Hardy met three times last season, including in the Big Ten title match and the NCAA Tournament semifinals. Woods won all three.

He continued that win streak over Hardy with a 7-2 victory on Friday. Hardy’s two points came from an escape and a stalling call.

149 POUNDS: No. 1 Ridge Lovett (NE) over No. 12 Caleb Rathjen (IA) via 6-0 decision 

157 POUNDS: No. 2 Jared Franek (IA) over No. 3 Peyton Robb (NE) via decision 

Franek was trailing, 4-2, with under a minute left in regulation when he took a shot at Robb’s legs and scored a three-point takedown, riding out the Cornhusker to a 5-4 win.

165 POUNDS: No. 7 Michael Caliendo (IA) over No. 19 Antrell Taylor (NE) via decision

Caliendo’s speed and athleticism showed in this match as he cruised to an 8-3 win.

174 POUNDS: Patrick Kennedy (IA) over No. 30 Bubba Wilson (NE) via decision 

Wilson struck first with a takedown, but Kennedy responded en route to a 9-5 win.

184 POUNDS:  Elise Brown Ton (NE) over Aiden Riggins (IA) via 18-5 major decision 

197 POUNDS: No. 16 Zach Glazier (IA) over No. 11 Silas Allred (NE) via major decision 

Glazier further cemented his spot at 197 with an 11-2 win over reigning Big Ten Champion Silas Allred. The Hawkeye had nearly two minutes of riding time as he secured the dual meet win for his squad.

HEAVYWEIGHT: Bradley Hill (IA) over Harley Andrews (NE) via decision 

Despite two-sport athlete Ben Keuter joining the team and warming up before the dual, Hill remained the starter at heavyweight for the Hawkeyes and did his job. Hill closed out Friday’s dual meet with a 4-1 victory. 

Up next

Iowa will be back in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday against No. 10 Minnesota. The dual meet is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
More to Discover
More in Latest News
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland waits for questions from the media during Iowa football media day at Iowa football’s practice field on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland will not return to Hawkeyes next season
Students sled and snowboard on the Pentacrest on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Several classes were canceled because of the weather. Snow totals in Iowa City were as high as 10.5 inches. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
UI's first day of spring classes moved online or canceled due to extreme winter weather
Iowa’s No. 2 136-pound Nanea Estrella waves to the crowd during the Trailblazer Duals between No. 3 Iowa, No. 6 Sacred Heart, No. 13 Presbyterian, and No. 11 Lindenwood at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Iowa women’s wrestling made history on Sunday, hosting the first women’s wrestling dual in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated Presbyterian, 44-1, Lindenwood, 43-0, and Sacred Heart, 40-4.
Iowa women's wrestler Nanea Estrella announces season-ending injury
More in Men's Wrestling
Columbia’s 149-pound Richard Fedalen takes on Iowa’s 149-pound Caleb Rathjen during a meet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
Iowa men's wrestling head coach Tom Brands talks Ben Kueter’s arrival, solidifying starting lineup ahead of Big Ten opener
Iowa’s 197-pound Zach Glazier wrestles Columbia’s Jack Wehmeyer at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
Iowa men’s wrestling secures eight individual champions, team title at Soldier Salute
Iowas Cullan Schriever wrestles No. 11 Angelino Rini during a wrestling dual between No. 4 Iowa and Columbia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Lions, 38-3. Schriever defeated Rini in overtime, 9-6.
Iowa men’s wrestling continues to figure out lineup in final non conference dual
More in Sports
Iowa’s Kat Moody prepares for a throw in the women’s shot-put during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the Iowa Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Moody finished fourth in the event with her best throw going for 15.94 meters. The meet also hosted the Hawkeye Pro Classic for the American Track League.
Iowa track and field throwers make 2024 debut at Hawkeye Invitational
Iowa gymnast Karina Muñoz competes on the beam during a gymnastics meet between Iowa and Minnesota in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The Hawkeyes and the Gophers tied with each getting a 196.875.
Iowa women's gymnastics to open season against No. 21 Washington
Iowa players celebrate following a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. The Hawkeyes continue a Big Ten-best 11-game winning streak. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73.
No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball crushes Purdue, extends win streak to 13
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Sara Stumpff, Photojournalist
she/her
Sara is a third year UI student who transfered from Kirkwood. She is a "non traditional" student who will hopefully obtain her BFA in Photography and BA in Spanish.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in