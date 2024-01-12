Iowa men’s wrestling prevails over Nebraska in Big Ten opener

A blizzard didn’t stop the No. 3 Iowa men’s wrestling team from going into Lincoln and taking care of business.

The Hawkeyes opened their Big Ten schedule with a 22-10 win over the sixth-ranked Cornhuskers, marking Iowa’s 15th straight dual meet victory against rival Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes won seven of the 10 bouts and are now 5-0 on the season.

Results

All rankings via Intermat

125 POUNDS: No. 5 Drake Ayala (IA) over No. 7 Caleb Smith (NE) via decision

It seems Ayala’s confidence has continued to build this season. He showed aggression in his 7-3 win Friday night.

133 POUNDS: No. 30 Jacob Van Dee (NE) over No. 7 Brody Teske (IA) via 10-4 decision

141 POUNDS: No. 1 Real Woods (IA) over No. 7 Brock Hardy (NE) via decision

Woods and Hardy met three times last season, including in the Big Ten title match and the NCAA Tournament semifinals. Woods won all three.

He continued that win streak over Hardy with a 7-2 victory on Friday. Hardy’s two points came from an escape and a stalling call.

149 POUNDS: No. 1 Ridge Lovett (NE) over No. 12 Caleb Rathjen (IA) via 6-0 decision

157 POUNDS: No. 2 Jared Franek (IA) over No. 3 Peyton Robb (NE) via decision

Franek was trailing, 4-2, with under a minute left in regulation when he took a shot at Robb’s legs and scored a three-point takedown, riding out the Cornhusker to a 5-4 win.

165 POUNDS: No. 7 Michael Caliendo (IA) over No. 19 Antrell Taylor (NE) via decision

Caliendo’s speed and athleticism showed in this match as he cruised to an 8-3 win.

174 POUNDS: Patrick Kennedy (IA) over No. 30 Bubba Wilson (NE) via decision

Wilson struck first with a takedown, but Kennedy responded en route to a 9-5 win.

184 POUNDS: Elise Brown Ton (NE) over Aiden Riggins (IA) via 18-5 major decision

197 POUNDS: No. 16 Zach Glazier (IA) over No. 11 Silas Allred (NE) via major decision

Glazier further cemented his spot at 197 with an 11-2 win over reigning Big Ten Champion Silas Allred. The Hawkeye had nearly two minutes of riding time as he secured the dual meet win for his squad.

HEAVYWEIGHT: Bradley Hill (IA) over Harley Andrews (NE) via decision

Despite two-sport athlete Ben Keuter joining the team and warming up before the dual, Hill remained the starter at heavyweight for the Hawkeyes and did his job. Hill closed out Friday’s dual meet with a 4-1 victory.

Up next

Iowa will be back in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday against No. 10 Minnesota. The dual meet is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.