Iowa men's wrestling head coach Tom Brands talks Ben Kueter’s arrival, solidifying starting lineup ahead of Big Ten opener
Iowa women's gymnastics to open season against No. 21 Washington
No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball crushes Purdue, extends win streak to 13
Trump hints at vice president choice at Des Moines Fox News town hall
Haley, DeSantis take the stage at CNN Iowa debate ahead of caucuses
Caitlin Clark notched her fourth triple-double of the season.
Byline photo of Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
January 11, 2024
Iowa+players+celebrate+following+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+4+Iowa+and+Michigan+State+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Tuesday%2C+Jan.+2%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+continue+a+Big+Ten-best+11-game+winning+streak.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Spartans%2C+76-73.
Cody Blisssett
Iowa players celebrate following a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. The Hawkeyes continue a Big Ten-best 11-game winning streak. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73.

The No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball team extended its win streak to 13 as it crushed Purdue, 96-71, inside of a sold-out Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Wednesday.

Caitlin Clark’s 26 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds marked her 15th triple-double of her career — and her fourth this season — as she returns to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List after winning the award last season.

Clark played 35 minutes, shooting 8-of-18 from the field and making six of her 14 three-point attempts as well as all four of her free throw attempts.

Again, though, the Hawkeyes’ scoring effort was spread nicely across the board beyond the Des Moines local, making this offense a true threat to any defense in the nation.

Iowa guard Kate Martin followed Clark with 15 points on 5-of-10 from the field and eight boards, and fellow guard Sydney Affolter continued her recent offensive tear with 14 points off of the bench on 5-of-6 from the field to add to her six rebounds and four assists.

Hawkeye three-point sharpshooter Gabbie Marshall also continued her recent shooting hot streak with 12 points on four made threes. And forward Hannah Stuelke added 10 points and six rebounds to the night.

Iowa ended the night shooting an impressive 53 percent from the field, 45 percent from deep, and 88 percent from the charity stripe.

The Hawkeyes, now 16-1 overall, are off to their best start under head coach Lisa Bluder, their last time starting the season 16-1 coming in the 1995-96 campaign.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City for their biggest test of the conference slate thus far in the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers, led by All-American forward Mackenzie Holmes, are 14-1 this season after escaping Penn State, 75-67, on Wednesday.
About the Contributor
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
