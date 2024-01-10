The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa Rep. Steven Holt switches his presidential endorsement to Ramaswamy
Photos: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy “No Eminent Domain! No Carbon Pipelines!” Rally at the Iowa State Capitol
Iowa’s JerQuavia Henderson to step away from gymnastics to focus on mental health
Raising teacher pay, cutting taxes legislative priorities for Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 3 Hawkeyes travel to Purdue, return home for biggest test of Big Ten slate thus far in No. 14 Indiana
Advertisement

Iowa Rep. Steven Holt switches his presidential endorsement to Ramaswamy

Five days before the Iowa caucuses, Holt gave his endorsement of Ron DeSantis to Vivek Ramaswamy.
Byline photo of Roxy Ekberg
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
January 10, 2024
Republican+presidential+candidate+Vivek+Ramaswamy+speaks+during+the+%E2%80%9CNo+Eminent+Domain%21+No+Carbon+Pipelines%21%E2%80%9D+Rally+at+the+Iowa+State+Capitol+in+Des+Moines+on+Wednesday%2C+Jan.+10%2C+2024.+Ramaswamy+did+not+qualify+for+the+Republican+presidential+debate+in+Iowa+later+that+night.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the “No Eminent Domain! No Carbon Pipelines!” Rally at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Ramaswamy did not qualify for the Republican presidential debate in Iowa later that night.

DES MOINES — Days before the Iowa caucuses, Iowa state Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, switched his endorsement from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

At a rally against carbon pipelines held in the bustling rotunda of the Iowa State Capitol building, Holt switched his endorsement. Holt said he made the switch because of Ramaswamy’s stance on carbon pipelines. He added that unlike the other candidates, Ramaswamy is willing to discuss the challenges Americans face.

“He was, to my knowledge, the first presidential candidate to bring focus to this issue,” Holt said at the rally on Wednesday. “And it shows his love of the Constitution and his courage in fighting for the lives of the people.”

Ramaswamy said he was not expecting the announcement but is grateful for Holt’s endorsement.

In front of a crowd wearing mixed merchandise from Republican candidates, Ramaswamy promised to continue to fight against carbon companies even if he does not make it to the Oval Office.

He called the use of eminent domain for private purposes unconstitutional.

A March 2023 bill passed by the Iowa House limited carbon pipeline companies’ use of eminent domain, requiring carbon capture pipeline companies to obtain 90 percent of the land on their route through voluntary deals before they seek the use of eminent domain.

Ramaswamy currently polls at 5 percent among Iowa voters in the December Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll and polls at 4.5 percent of voters nationally.

Because of lackluster polling results, Ramaswamy did not meet the requirements to participate in the CNN Republican debate held on Wednesday evening at Drake University’s Sheslow Auditorium in Des Moines.

He claimed the network is up to “shenanigans” and is attempting to censor him.

Ramaswamy accused CNN of “tilting the scales” by discounting Republican National Committee polls that qualified him for the last debate.

“CNN has decided they don’t want the people of this country to hear what I actually have to say,” he said.

The debate will host Haley and DeSantis, who have trailed each other in the polls throughout their campaigns.
More to Discover
More in Iowa Caucuses
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the “No Eminent Domain! No Carbon Pipelines!” Rally at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Ramaswamy did not qualify for the Republican presidential debate in Iowa later that night.
Photos: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy “No Eminent Domain! No Carbon Pipelines!” Rally at the Iowa State Capitol
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets attendees during a campaign meet and greet event at McDivots Indoor Sports Pub in Grimes, Iowa on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. The Iowa caucuses take place on Jan. 15.
Photos: Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis meet and Greet in Grimes
The Iowa State Capitol is seen before the opening of the 2022 Legislative Session in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
¿Cómo participar en la designación del candidato presidencial?
About the Contributors
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Roxy Ekberg is a first year at the University of Iowa. In the Honors Program, she is double majoring in journalism and political science with a minor in Spanish. Prior to her role as a news reporter at the Daily Iowan, Ekberg worked at her local newspaper.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in