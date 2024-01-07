All-Big Ten linebacker Nick Jackson to return to Iowa next season

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Jackson has produced four straight 100-tackle seasons and is 113 shy of tying the NCAA career record (577), according to Scott Dochterman.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
January 7, 2024
Iowa+linebacker+Nick+Jackson+points+while+ridding+a+merry-go-round+during+Day+for+Kids%2C+an+event+for+the+2024+Cheez-It+Citrus+Bowl%2C+at+Fun+Spot+America+on+Saturday%2C+Dec.+30%2C+2023.+Iowa+and+Tennessee+met+with+children+and+enjoyed+a+morning+of+roller+coasters+and+rides+at+the+amusement+park.+The+teams+match+up+at+Camping+World+Stadium+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+1%2C+at+noon+CT.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson points while ridding a merry-go-round during Day for Kids, an event for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, at Fun Spot America on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Iowa and Tennessee met with children and enjoyed a morning of roller coasters and rides at the amusement park. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT.

According to Scott Dochterman of The Athletic, Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson has decided to play college football for one more year.

He joins All-American linebacker Jay Higgins, who announced on Dec. 26 that he would forego the 2024 NFL Draft and return to the Hawkeyes.

The NCAA approved Jackson’s waiver for a sixth season, as his 2022 season at Virginia was cut short when the Cavalier’s final two games were canceled after three players died in a shooting.

One of the biggest concerns coming into the 2023 season was whether Iowa could replace the production and leadership of Butkus Award winner Jack Campbell and starting linebacker Seth Benson.

Jackson helped Higgins seamlessly fill that void, totaling 110 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, and forcing a pair of fumbles.

Jackson, an All-Big Ten selection, had 11 tackles in Iowa’s last game of the season against Tennessee, which ended in a 35-0 Hawkeye defeat.  He has produced four straight 100-tackle seasons and is 113 shy of tying the NCAA career record (577), according to Dochterman.

Starting defensive backs Jermari Harris and Sebastian Castro also announced they will return to the Iowa defense, which held its opponents to 4.1 yards per play and 14.8 points per game this past season.

Safety Quinn Schulte can also return for another season but hasn’t announced his plans.
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
