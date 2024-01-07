All-Big Ten linebacker Nick Jackson to return to Iowa next season

According to Scott Dochterman of The Athletic, Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson has decided to play college football for one more year.

He joins All-American linebacker Jay Higgins, who announced on Dec. 26 that he would forego the 2024 NFL Draft and return to the Hawkeyes.

The NCAA approved Jackson’s waiver for a sixth season, as his 2022 season at Virginia was cut short when the Cavalier’s final two games were canceled after three players died in a shooting.

One of the biggest concerns coming into the 2023 season was whether Iowa could replace the production and leadership of Butkus Award winner Jack Campbell and starting linebacker Seth Benson.

Jackson helped Higgins seamlessly fill that void, totaling 110 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, and forcing a pair of fumbles.

Jackson, an All-Big Ten selection, had 11 tackles in Iowa’s last game of the season against Tennessee, which ended in a 35-0 Hawkeye defeat. He has produced four straight 100-tackle seasons and is 113 shy of tying the NCAA career record (577), according to Dochterman.

Starting defensive backs Jermari Harris and Sebastian Castro also announced they will return to the Iowa defense, which held its opponents to 4.1 yards per play and 14.8 points per game this past season.

Safety Quinn Schulte can also return for another season but hasn’t announced his plans.